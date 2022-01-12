Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Jade Cline says Sean is ‘a whole new person’ after undergoing ‘intense rehab’

Jade Cline opened up to her fans about her baby daddy Sean Austin’s stint in rehab. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline surprised viewers and her Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates when she revealed that her boyfriend Sean Austin went to “intensive” rehab.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Teen Mom fans were excited for this week’s premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which made good on its promise to bring the drama back to the franchise.

The premiere episode started off with a bang and already had viewers watching an altercation break out between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones during a therapy session gone wrong after a night of drinking.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline reveals Sean Austin went to ‘intensive’ rehab

Jade took center stage for a good portion of the first episode, also revealing that her on-and-off boyfriend Sean Austin wasn’t with her because he was actually in rehab.

The mood turned serious when Jade opened up to her TMFR castmates about Sean going away to get treatment for his drug addiction.

Jade responded to some fan comments and questions on Instagram after the premiere of TMFR and one topic that garnered a lot of attention – besides her fight with Ashley – was her revelation about Sean being in rehab.

“You brought up Sean being in rehab was that his choice?” asked one of Jade’s followers.

The 24-year-old salon owner replied, “Yes it was. It was a huge step for him. The first step towards the rest of his life. ❤”

“Now Kloie has two healthy parents that practice [patience], good mental health, and healthy communications!” Jade added. “So happy we are where we are at now. God bless.”

Jade responded to another fan who showed their appreciation for Sean taking the steps to get himself well and revealed that this is the first time she’s spoken out about it.

Jade Cline hopes Teen Mom 2 viewers appreciate Sean Austin’s improvements

“This is the first time anyone has known about Sean going to rehab,” Jade revealed. “During the time we filmed this Sean was in intense rehab across the country for 120 days.”

Jade went on to say that Sean’s hard work in rehab means that he’s now sober and was able to get to the root of his problems and make changes about himself.

“It was so hard doing it all but I knew I had to step up and take care of everything so he could better himself,” Jade continued. “Sobriety is hard but he’s made it.”

Jade has mentioned recently that “things are different” between her and Sean, and now Teen Mom 2 fans might have an idea why – he’s sober.

Jade told her fans they’ll get to see how much Sean has changed next season on Teen Mom 2 and she hopes that Sean’s story inspires others who are struggling with addiction.

The Teen Mom 2 star left her fans with some words of encouragement: “Round of applause for the ppl in the world that are trying to get sober. It’s hard but worth it! You can do it!”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.