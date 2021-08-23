Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline talks co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin, says ‘things are different right now’

Jade Cline says things are “different now” when it comes to co-parenting with her ex, Sean Austin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline admitted that “things are different right now” when she opened up about co-parenting with her baby daddy Sean Austin.

Jade’s storyline took center stage for most of last season’s Teen Mom 2.

The 24-year-old mom of one underwent a Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction and her recovery was captured by MTV cameras.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin struggle in their relationship

And although Jade’s surgery caused major stress in her life, so has her on-and-off boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jade and Sean struggled to define their relationship status.

Sean even took a huge step and bought Jade a pricey engagement ring and proposed (off-camera) to his baby mama, with whom he shares daughter Kloie, 3.

However, Jade rejected Sean’s proposal and Teen Mom 2 fans watched the awkwardness unfold as the toxic couple disagreed over what they wanted from their relationship.

Jade Cline opens up about co-parenting with Sean Austin

Now, Jade is talking about co-parenting their daughter, Kloie, but was reluctant to disclose too many details.

Jade hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, and one of her fans was curious about her co-parenting relationship with Sean.

The fan asked, “How is co-parenting with Sean ??”

“A lot of things have happened and things are different right now,” Jade told her fans.

The MTV star was hesitant to delve into more details at the time and added, “Maybe I’ll share more in the future..”

Jade and Sean couldn’t seem to find a way to feel as though they were equally pulling their weight when it came to parenting and earning income.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Jade was working full-time in her salon while Sean was staying home full-time to take care of their daughter, Kloie.

Jade often voiced that she felt as though Sean was holding her back while she was trying to improve her life, but the two couldn’t seem to escape each other.

Does Jade keep Sean around only to help care for Kloie?

Some Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Jade only stayed with Sean because she needed his help with Kloie since she can’t depend on her parents to help, especially after their antics after Jade’s surgery.

After Jade’s Brazilian butt lift, her parents disappeared for over three hours while they were supposed to be filling her prescription for pain medication. It seems that Jade has since cut ties with her mom Christy and stepdad Corey.

It comes as no surprise to Teen Mom 2 fans that Jade and Sean continue to flip-flop on their relationship status, judging off their history together.

But for now, Jade’s fans will have to wait and see if she decides to actually disclose more about Sean’s role as a co-parent to Kloie.

