Teen Mom 2 Reunion: Devoin Austin thinks Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry should ‘put their nonsense behind them’

Devoin Austin joined Kail Lowry for her segment on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and suggested that she make up with her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Dr. Drew brought Devoin on stage to join the 30-year-old mom of four.

Kail had Devoin on her Coffee Convos podcast earlier this year, and Dr. Drew opened the conversation about why Kail asked Devoin to be her guest.

Kail Lowry explained why she hosted Devoin Austin on her podcast

“Why’d you reach out to him?” Dr. Drew asked Kail.

“Um, I didn’t really love what I was seeing on the show,” Kail revealed, “and I wanted to give him a chance to kind of tell his story and his side of it.”

Devoin has often been portrayed as a deadbeat dad on Teen Mom 2, largely in part due to his baby mama Briana DeJesus’s treatment of him.

When Devoin and Briana’s daughter, Nova, was first born, Devoin wasn’t in her life as much as he should have been, and Briana consistently complained about Devoin not pitching in enough financially, either.

Now, Devoin has worked hard to change his ways and not only spends time with Nova regularly, but also with her younger sister, Stella. Stella’s dad, Luis Hernandez, has been mostly absent in Stella’s life, and Devoin has been able to partially fill that void.

When Dr. Drew asked Devoin why he wanted to be Kail’s guest on her podcast, he answered, “I’m always down for new opportunity, you know? And it was definitely cool. It benefitted me a lot. You know, like, I went from 25,000 followers to 100,000 followers after her podcast, literally.”

Kail and Devoin didn’t make the podcast a ‘bash session’ against Briana

Nessa noted that Kail made it clear that her podcast episode with Devoin wouldn’t be a “bash session,” targeting Devoin’s and Kail’s mutual nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Kail explained why it was important to her not to make the podcast about Briana, “Doing a podcast with Devoin was never a shot at anyone on the show. It wasn’t a shot at Briana or anything like that.”

Kail explained that she knows how far exposure can go to help a business, and wanted to give Devoin a chance. Devoin recently started up his own chicken wings business called Wrist of Gold.

When Nessa asked Kail if any part of her felt as though she was getting “revenge” against Briana, Kail said, “No. My friendship with Devoin has never been, you know, to have that type of animosity with someone else.”

Devoin named Briana and Kail’s similarities

Dr. Drew asked if the situation made things with Briana more difficult and Kail and Devoin both agreed that it did not.

Dr. Drew asked Devoin if there are any similarities between Kail and Briana. Devoin responded, “Yeah, obviously they’re mothers, you know, they put the kids first. They both do that. You know what I mean?”

Devoin continued, “That’s just a natural instinct. You know, they’re good at that. They’re good, both good mothers. I salute them for that.”

Devoin thinks the Teen Mom 2 costars should put their ‘nonsense’ behind them

“Do you think they can find a common ground in there somewhere and put behind all the nonsense?” Dr. Drew asked Devoin.

“Absolutely! I really think they could and should. There’s no point in it. Everyone’s moved on, so far past what was the issue,” Devoin admitted.

Although Kail said she is open to moving past their differences, she also said that she doesn’t have “any desire” to be friends with Briana, nor communicate with her, and wants to keep boundaries in place.

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, after he and Kail divorced. Since then, the Teen Mom 2 castmates have been at each other’s throats on social media.

Briana began sharing clickbait insinuating that Kail and Devoin were in a relationship after he appeared on Kail’s podcast. Then, on June 8, Kail was absent from the Teen Mom 2 episode, and Briana alleged she was “cut” from the show.

Briana also made allegations that Kail broke and entered into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s mom’s house, which Kail denied. After months of exchanging jabs on social media, Kail got serious and filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character.

Fans can catch part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special next Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.

