Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shares what precautions they are taking to stay safe from coronavirus pandemic

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer self-shot some of this season’s footage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only was the crew trying to be safe, but Leah also had to be on top of things for her daughter, Ali. She is in the high-risk category and has a compromised immune system.

Leah takes precautions to protect Ali

In the preview clip for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode, Leah Messer explains the precautions she took during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

She and the girls quarantined for three weeks to be safe. The twins had not seen their dad, Corey Simms, for the entire time they were with Leah. They spoke about what was best, and with that, decided to keep them home with their mom to be safe.

As things began taking a toll on the twins, Leah and Corey talked about things and came to an agreement to let them spend time with their dad and family at his house. Precautions were taken, and Leah made sure they got to his house for the weekend.

Corey mentioned that when he and Leah talked, they decided that their struggling with not seeing him was a big deal. Both parents agreed to do their best to keep Ali safe and also maintain their visits.

By the time the twins got to spend time with their dad, a whole month had passed.

What has Leah Messer been up to?

Teen Mom 2 is currently playing out the events of last spring. They recently shot the reunion, where Chelsea Houska revealed that she was done with the show and her final scenes were already filmed.

Taking care of Ali has been Leah Messer’s priority. She has been diligent about making sure her daughter isn’t exposed to the coronavirus. Her story has been documented on the show since the beginning, with Leah always being Ali’s biggest advocate.

Many of her social media photos featured outdoor adventures with all of her girls. From pictures of the mountains to boating, it looks like Leah has been trying to safely keep her kids entertained through the chaos of the pandemic.

Despite all of the ups and downs between Leah Messer and Corey Simms, they were able to put their daughters first and arrange Ali’s safety being a priority during these uncertain times.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.