Leah Messer’s huge tax debt revealed: Teen Mom 2 star says friends and family sucked her dry

Leah Messer reportedly has more tax issues.

She is not the only Teen Mom franchise star plagued with tax issues; she is just the latest.

According to The Sun, Leah was hit with a state tax lien of over $31,000 this past July and has not yet paid it. Last year, the reality star dealt with a federal lien for more than $123,000.

This is shocking considering the rumored amount the Teen Mom 2 stars make per season.

What happened to all of Leah Messer’s money?

While Teen Mom 2 viewers only see bits and pieces of Leah Messer’s life on the show, the way her money is spent isn’t typically a part of that.

Recently, Leah opened up about her battle with prescription medication. It had been speculated for years, but she finally confirmed it this season. After many viewers called her out for falling asleep, the speculation of use skyrocketed.

It is no secret that Leah Messer had been generous with her earnings.

She has often been shown helping her mom and, most recently, her sister Victoria. In fact, Leah was also always trying to get a business started in the earlier days of Teen Mom 2.

What is Leah Messer up to now?

Currently, she is still a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast. She recently filmed the reunion with the other girls, finding out about Chelsea Houska’s exit.

Her memoir was also released, which told the stories of her past and the battle with addiction she faced. There are also some other tough moments she opened up about, some of which will be revisited on upcoming episodes.

Now, she is faced with the alleged tax debt. While Leah Messer isn’t the only star from the franchise to be hit with something like this, her amount compared to some is minor.

As of writing this, Leah has not yet spoken out about her alleged tax debt. She isn’t one who typically speaks out in the media, especially regarding her personal life. Teen Mom 2 viewers see what she wants them to see.

After a decade of being on reality TV and making the money that she makes, finding out about a tax lien isn’t the most shocking thing that could have happened to Leah Messer. Where she goes from here remains to be seen.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.