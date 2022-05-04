Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer gets glammed up to attend ‘DWTS’ event with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Leah and Jaylan enjoyed The United Way’s version of DWTS. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley gave off “big power couple energy” during a recent DWTS event, United Way style.

On April 29, happy couple Leah and Jaylan made their grand entrance at an event with a good cause.

The United Way of Central West Virginia put on their version of Dancing With the Stars, choosing six couples to compete in a dance competition while raising money for the non-profit organization.

“DWTS 2022! We had so much fun celebrating the @unitedwaycwv for a great cause! 💃🏻❤️🎉,” she captioned her Instagram post that included a slew of pics of herself and Jaylan at the event.

Leah donned a gorgeous, black, above-the-knee Nieman Marcus dress with sheer sleeves and gold embellishment. She accessorized with a gold clutch and matching strappy, gold heels, and a jet black manicure.

For his part, Jaylan was sure to coordinate with Leah’s outfit, choosing a black suit for himself with gold striping accents and a matching gold watch and sunglasses to top off the look.

Leah’s post received plenty of love, with over 91,000 Likes and more than 800 comments.

Fans gush over Leah’s DWTS look

Leah’s boyfriend Jaylan left a series of red heart emojis in the comments while Entertainment Tonight host Deidre Behar commented, “You look STUNNING!! Big power couple energy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Leah responded, “@deidrebehar Thank you!! We had a great time. 🙌🏼❤️”

Plenty of Leah’s other followers flocked to the comments to congratulate her on her happiness in her relationship with Jaylan as well as compliment her stunning look for the evening.

“Can I just stop and say how happy I am for u!! U are stunning and look so happy. You are my inspiration☺️,” wrote one of Leah’s admirers.

Another penned, “Okkkkkkk hot 😍” while another one of Leah’s fans felt her dress was Met Gala worthy: “Okay Met Gala look 😍🔥🔥🔥”

The event wasn’t affiliated with the show Dancing with the Stars but was a play on the popular show by the same name. Rather than celebrities as the couples dancing for the event, the United Way of Central West Virginia hosted dance couples comprised of local news anchors, investment bankers, and other prominent names in the area.

The event was hosted at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Leah’s home state of West Virginia, where Jaylan recently moved to be closer to her and her daughters.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.