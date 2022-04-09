Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get over how good Leah Messer looks since dating Jaylan Mobley

Since Leah Messer met her boyfriend Jaylan, Teen Mom 2 viewers think she’s had a major glow-up. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer has had a major glow-up since she began dating Jaylan Mobley and Teen Mom 2 fans are here for it.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is looking extra healthy and happy these days, and Teen Mom 2 fans think Jaylan can take a lot of the credit for it.

In one of Jaylan’s recent Instagram posts, Teen Mom 2 fans took notice of Leah’s improved happiness and overall glow. The post included a series of pics of the puppy that Leah recently bought for Jaylan.

Leah made a cameo in some of the snaps, looking fabulous in a white, spaghetti-strap cropped tank top, frayed denim cut-off shorts, and multi-colored tennis shoes. She accentuated her outfit and her glowing tan with simple hoop earrings and a delicate necklace. Leah’s long, dark hair cascaded nearly to her waist in loose waves.

Teen Mom 2 fans gush over Leah Messer’s glow-up since dating Jaylan Mobley

Jaylan’s followers couldn’t help but take to the comments section, where many of them not only congratulated him on the new puppy from Leah but gushed over how fantastic Leah looks these days.

“Leah looks so f***ing happy…. I been watching her since 16 & pregnant and the glow up omgg I’m so happy for her🥰 YAS LEAHH,” remarked one of Jaylan’s followers about Leah’s recent glow-up.

Another commented, “Leah looks stunning! 😍”

“Happy looks good on u Leah!!!!” penned another Teen Mom 2 fan who took notice of Leah’s happy and healthy appearance.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment: “Happiness looks soo good on Leah ❤”

“Leah you look soooo good!!!” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan who took time to appreciate Leah.

Leah has made great strides both inside and outside

Since going Instagram-official with their relationship last fall, Leah and Jaylan have been inseparable. They recently made some big moves that show just how serious they are, including Jaylan buying Leah a house and Leah returning the favor with a puppy named Blue for Jaylan.

Before meeting Jaylan, Leah tried her hand at dating unsuccessfully after two failed marriages — one to Corey Simms and the other to Jeremy Calvert.

During her second marriage to Jeremy, Leah struggled with drug addiction after a botched spinal tap during a C-section in 2013 with her daughter, Addie, which drastically affected her appearance. Since getting clean and turning her life around, Teen Mom 2 fans have appreciated the work she’s put in both internally and externally.

Since opening up her heart again, Leah has allowed herself to find love again, and her happiness with Jaylan shines through.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.