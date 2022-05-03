Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer claps back at ongoing pregnancy rumors, calls them ‘clickbait nonsense’

Leah Messer claps back at pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer has had her share of hardships and drama in the past on Teen Mom 2, but it seems like now, she has finally found her happy ever after.

During this season, fans have seen Leah open up to love, show more vulnerability, and truly be happy with her current boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

While the two were dating long-distance for a while, Jaylan has now officially moved to Charleston and has been welcomed by Leah’s three girls with open arms.

However, more recently, there has been a great deal of fan speculation that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan’s baby, and some have claimed on social media posts and photos that they think she has a baby bump.

Leah Messer claps back at viewers who think she is pregnant

Leah has now addressed those baby rumors and has declared in a recent interview that she’s “not with a ding-dang child,” she’s just gotten a little “thicker.”

She also stated that her alleged baby bump is actually happy weight because of her relationship with Jaylan and how happy he makes her.

In fact, in the interview – which Jaylan himself produced and starred in on Instagram as a tribute to Leah on her 30th birthday – Leah called the stories and speculation that she is pregnant “clickbait nonsense.”

“I’m not 30 and pregnant,” Leah exclaimed, playing on words of the previous show she was on called 16 and Pregnant. She went on to say that she thinks that people are just plain rude to start rumors that someone is pregnant just because they put on a little weight.

Leah, in response to all of the comments and clickbait, said, “I want to let them know, I was bloated last week. That was not okay!”

Jaylan comments on Leah’s weight gain and talks about how happy they are

Jaylan, on the other hand, is happy with Leah gaining a bit of weight. In fact, he stated, “I ain’t mad at that. I appreciate the thickness.”

While it took Leah a bit of time to open up to the chance of love again, it seems as if she and Jaylan are extremely happy and comfortable together. Teen Mom 2 fans hope that Leah has finally found her soulmate and that she and Jaylan continue on the path they’re on.

Maybe one day the two will have a child together, but for now, per Leah, “This here ain’t no baby! All that’s in here is canned raviolis and Lunchables, y’all!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.