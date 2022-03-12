Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer talks relationship between boyfriend Jaylan and her daughters

Leah Messer has discussed her relationship with Jaylan Mobley and whether or not she’ll be walking down the aisle soon. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer has been through significant ups and downs throughout her life, most of them on camera while filming Teen Mom 2.

Now, it appears the MTV star may finally get her happily ever after with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, who has developed a bond with her three daughters, Adalynn 9, and twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 12.

Leah discussed how things are going with her love life in an interview with Page Six. She also reflected on going through two divorces by the age of just 29 years old, and the relationship her daughters share with her new man.

Leah spoke about the special bond between her daughters and boyfriend Jaylan

She told the publication she was dating a few guys before becoming exclusive with her current love, Jaylan, and his relationship with her daughters sealed the deal for her.

She said, “It’s real. They way they are with him, too, it’s like, ‘Jay, Jay, Jay.’ That’s all I hear. Just to see that bond is … what I want.”

On the Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2, the girls clearly gave Leah their blessing to start dating. She said, “It definitely mattered, 100 percent, how my kids are feeling.”

As to whether or not another baby is on the cards for the couple anytime soon, Leah is in no rush, saying, “I just want to love him and get to know him even more before we add anymore kids to the picture.”

Leah claimed it was liberating getting divorced

Leah claimed it was “liberating” going through the divorces, after finding herself in the process. She told the outlet, “I didn’t realize until much later that I wasn’t myself.”

Leah married Corey Simms, who is the father of her twin girls Ali and Aleeah, in October 2010 during the early days of Teen Mom 2.

Just 8 months later, the pair had already split and Leah began dating Jeremy Calvert in August 2010, at lightning speed, it would seem.

The pair got married in April 2012 after just eight months of dating, and welcomed daughter Adalynn less than a year later. By June 2015, Leah and Jeremy finalized their divorce.

Leah told Page Six, “I thought once you got married, you had to stay married, period. For me, divorce was liberating. I got to find who I truly was at the end of the day.”

Leah said she ‘just wanted to be loved’

The Hope, Grace, and Faith author claims she just wanted to be loved, and her earlier marriages were simply part of that.

She said, “There wasn’t even chemistry in these relationships. I think I just moved so fast because I was looking for love.” She said it was like “some sort of comfort” for her.

Leah is afraid to put the marriage label on her new relationship

Leah also opened up about the relationship to Us Weekly, and spoke about potential plans to get married.

Despite the pair dating exclusively since August 2021, she’s afraid of what putting the marriage label on them might do.

After two divorces, it’s not surprising the Teen Mom 2 star would be scared of such a big commitment again.

She told the publication, “For me, I don’t think marriage should change anything. I think it has in the past for me. And I’ve been like, ‘What did I do?’” She said it’s “scary” and “it’s a huge commitment.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.