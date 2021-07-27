Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera hosting podcast together again, talk recent fallout

Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera talk about their recent rift. Pic credit: @Kailandthechaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera are finally opening up about what happened between them a few weeks ago.

The women have been hosting their podcast Baby Mamas No Drama separately after a reported fallout and viewers assumed that Vee’s husband and Kailyn’s baby father Joe played a role in their rift.

Since neither Vee nor Kailyn explained what was going on, there were various speculations, but now Kailyn and Vee are back hosting their podcast together and they gave fans a bit of insight into what happened between them.

Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera open up about their fallout

The relationship between the Teen Mom 2 stars is a far cry from when they first met and they’ve certainly come a long way over the years.

However, several days ago something happened between Kailyn and Vee and viewers wondered about the fate of Baby Mamas no Drama. Despite the drama, they decided that the show must go on, so they hosted the episodes separately.

After taking some time apart, Vee and Kailyn are back together and in the latest episode titled, New Way of Thinking, they addressed the elephant in the room.

“This is our first time being together in a long time and I know that we owe you an explanation,” said Vee. “We do, we do, we’ll get there,” chimed in Kailyn.

“I don’t really know what to say, I feel like we had some hiccups and it was old stuff but it was new to me and so I think we handled the bumps in the road. I think a lot of people were kind of confused and they thought maybe it was a co-parenting thing but it wasn’t,” Kailyn continued.

“Unfortunately it was something that happened really long ago, and I totally regret it,” confessed Vee.

“But I just found out and so I just needed some time to process it,” interjected Kailyn. “It was just like a little bit of a mess.”

Kailyn and Vee drama filmed for Teen Mom 2

The Teem Mom 2 stars didn’t share specific details about what caused their rift, but apparently, it was something that Vee said or did long ago. Kailyn and Vee told listeners that the storyline will play out on the new season of Teen Mom 2, so that couldn’t really give too much away.

“You guys will see a lot of it on Teen Mom and we kind of wanna leave as much of it as we can to the show mainly because more details will come out…” explained Kailyn. “And we will revisit it on another episode of Baby Mamas.”

Vee also noted that once people see how things play out, it’s “Gonna be like damn that happened mad long ago so I’m glad that they were able to like get through it.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.