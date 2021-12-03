Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry takes aim at Chris Lopez after he mocks her, shares her private email

Kail Lowry was not happy that Chris Lopez shared a portion of her private email so she shared the entire thing. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry went on a social media rant after her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, mocked her and shared her private email.

On the Dec. 2 episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail talked about her and Chris’ sons, Lux and Creed, falling ill.

Apparently, over the Thanksgiving weekend, Lux and Creed fell ill while visiting with Chris and his family, but Kail didn’t find out about it from Chris.

Kail claimed that she found out Lux and Creed weren’t feeling well from Chris’ mom and drove over an hour to meet with Chris and get the kids medical attention.

Teen Mom 2’s Chris Lopez mocks Kail Lowry, shares her private email

Meanwhile, Chris answered some questions during an Instagram Live. One of the questions from his fan asked, “Why don’t you tell them [to] stop talking about you?”

“Why didn’t I think of that 🤦🏽‍♂️” Chris replied with a screenshot of a portion of an email from Kail to him.

Kail’s email to Chris read, “Christopher, I will use my platform to discuss all things pertaining to my life. You knew what you were doing when you had relations/relationship with me for several years – knowing I was in the public eye.”

Another question from a fan asked Chris, “How come you can’t talk about her but she can talk bout you how dat work???”

Along with a set of peace signs, Chris seemingly mocked Kail and replied, “She has not addressed me or anything about me in some time now.”

Kail caught wind that Chris shared a portion of her email and she was heated. She took to her own Instagram Live to vent to her followers.

Kail Lowry fires back at Chris Lopez on social media

“Since some people want to share parts of my email, I’m just going to put the whole f***ing thing out there. Call a spade a spade,” Kail told her followers in the video.

The rest of Kail’s email went on to call out Chris for not checking in “on a regular basis – let alone when something is wrong. For example, the entire week since we left the hospital on Sunday, November 27.”

Kail’s email continued to tell Chris, “Your most recent podcast episode – aired 11/30, ‘Three Times’ addressed your version of Sunday’s events. I then used my own podcast to address the same incident. I did not do anything you didn’t already address.”

“For future reference, feel free to email me directly if you actually feel bad for not communicating and putting our kids in harms way. I do not believe your apology is sincere when it’s via podcast. Do better.”

At this point, it seems as though Kail and Chris may never resolve their issues which have been going on for years.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.