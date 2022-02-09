Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says she’s ‘tired of feeling defeat’ amid feud with Chris Lopez

The feuding between herself and Chris Lopez has gotten the better of Kail Lowry. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry feels “defeated” amid the feuding between herself and her ex, Chris Lopez, and she opened up to her fans about being “tired” of her haters.

It’s no secret to Teen Mom 2 fans that Kail Lowry and her baby daddy Chris Lopez don’t get along. The former couple shares two sons: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Kail recently commented in a private Facebook group called Coffee Convos Podcast Fans when a fan tagged her in a post asking how she was doing.

The 29-year-old mom of four opened up to her fans and kept things real, admitting to the emotional struggles she’s faced amid her rocky co-parenting relationship with Chris.

“I’m here 😔 tired of the drama,” Kail wrote. “Tired of feeling defeat. Tired of haters saying I’m the problem.”

Next, Kail explained that she had rocky patches with her other baby daddies — Jo Rivera with whom she shares son Isaac and Javi Marroquin with whom she shares son Lincoln — but explained their circumstances were much different than hers and Chris’.

“Yes, jo and I went through hell to get where we are. We were young. Yes javi and I went through hell we were going through a nasty public divorce. But chris? I genuinely loved the f**k out of him and tried to get him to be a dad.”

Next, Kail recounted how she uprooted her sons’ lives in order to try and keep Lux and Creed in closer contact with their father, but it didn’t work. Kail sold her home in Middletown, Delaware, which was a bittersweet moment, considering she gave birth to her and Chris’s youngest son, Creed, in that home.

Kail Lowry believes critics ‘antagonize’ her

“I have kept him from the kids only when necessary and advised by council. But I physically moved to a home to be in the middle of my kids dads to make it easier and it never was. So I’m just f**king tired. People love to f**king antagonize me and then say SEE! THERES CRAZY KAIL.”

Kail has remained tight-lipped after Chris reportedly cut Creed’s long curls without her consent. Her interaction with her fans has been the first time she’s spoken out seemingly about the incident.

Kail’s post was met with both support and criticism from Teen Mom 2 viewers who commented on @teenmomfanz’s screenshot of Kail’s comment on their Instagram page.

One Teen Mom 2 viewer showed support for Kail: “People can hate all they want, but at the end of the day she’s a damn good mom to those boys. Anybody can say what they want about her but they can’t say she doesn’t do everything she can for her boys 💙💙💙”

Another found fault in Kail’s actions and commented, “Sorry don’t feel sorry for her bcuz she likes to control everything and if they don’t do what she says she plays pity party….”

Kail certainly has a lot on her plate between four sons, three baby daddies, and multiple business endeavors. Although most Teen Mom 2 fans have hoped Kail and Chris could work out their differences, that doesn’t look to be happening any time soon.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.