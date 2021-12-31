Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals biggest regret is ‘ignoring red flags,’ posting ‘petty things’ on social media

Kail Lowry admitted that she ignores red flags and it’s her biggest regret this past year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up about her biggest regret this year and revealed that she wishes she would have paid more attention to red flags.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail recently revealed her biggest accomplishment from the past year and admitted that it was the home she’s building for herself and her four sons.

Kail has a lot of good things happening in her life right now and plenty to keep her busy between raising her sons – Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1 – while co-hosting two podcasts and filming for Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry reveals her biggest regret of 2021

Sitting down to talk with In Touch Weekly, Kail also revealed her biggest regret of 2021.

“Still ignoring red flags and not, like, protecting myself in… in terms of boundaries with people… like, I have always been like um, a people pleaser. And I’ve been in therapy long enough to know where red flags are, but I still have not always ignored [them], you know,” Kail said.

“I’ve always ignored them and not really set my boundaries. So that is probably my biggest regret and I’m hoping to go into 2022 with real boundaries, solid boundaries, and um, just doing better.”

When Kail was asked which incident from this past year she could take back and have a “do-over,” she revealed that she regrets posting “petty” things on social media.

Kail’s critics have called her petty on more than one occasion, most recently when she teased an athleisure line of clothing, which Teen Mom 2 fans felt was a shot at her former castmate, Jenelle Evans.

When Kail asked her nemesis Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin to be a guest again on her podcast, Teen Mom 2 viewers once again felt Kail was being petty.

Kail Lowry regrets posting ‘petty things’ on social media

“I would probably say like, the little petty things that I posted on like Instagram and things like that… um, just because whether the act actually bothered me or not, I didn’t really have to post about it,” Kail shared.

Kail continued, “You know, cuz it creates more, like… then somebody else can respond to it, and then we have a feud, and then there’s just like, not… it’s not worth it.”

Kail admitted that the biggest lesson she learned this year was that “not everything needs a reaction.”

The mom of four admitted that she could wait a little while longer before responding publicly to things, if at all.

Kail has typically responded publicly to the drama surrounding her personal life, as she often does on social media or her podcasts.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about one of the most recent feuds in her life involving her castmate and nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Briana sent a treadmill to Kail – which Briana’s attorney says was not an attempt to fat-shame her and in turn, called Kail “petty” for thinking such a thing – but Kail admitted that Briana’s move was “petty” and said it was “hurtful.”

These days, Kail is focusing on moving into her new home in a few weeks as well as focusing on getting healthier in the new year.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.