Teen Mom 2: Critics bash Kail Lowry for complaining about new home build, already planning to move

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is admittedly unhappy with her new home build and is already planning to build another home, although she hasn’t even moved in yet.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail has been updating her fans on her current home build in Delaware.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry complains about new home build

The reality TV star recently admitted that she’s “afraid” of how much she has gone over budget and said she isn’t excited about moving anymore.

There have been several snags in Kail’s homebuilding process that have delayed construction, and she’s been unhappy about more than one design choice throughout the process.

Now, Kail has come under fire by critics who slammed her for complaining so much about her lavish new home.

Taking to Reddit, one Teen Mom 2 fan gave a recap of Kail’s recent episode of one of her podcasts.

During the episode, Kail talked about how unhappy she is with her choice of kitchen countertops and revealed that she has already picked out another plot of land for her future new home build.

Kail has already mentioned that she’s way over her budget and is not looking forward to seeing how much money she’s shelled out for a house that she doesn’t even plan on staying in.

Critics bash Kail Lowry for complaining about new home

Kail’s critics took to the Reddit thread to slam the Teen Mom 2 star for complaining about her lavish new home.

“I truly believe she’s going to get such a rude awakening with her finances when this is all over,” voiced one of Kail’s critics. “Even if she quits the show she might be able to ride it for a few years, but this show won’t sustain her for life.”

Kail said that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in over three months and subsequently took a pay cut. It’s unclear if she’s done with the franchise or just took a temporary hiatus from filming.

Another one of Kail’s critics has had enough of her TV presence and commented, “Just get this b***h off tv already. This is nowhere near reality for any other teen mom. She doesn’t share her messy s**t and if we wanted to [watch] home improvement shows we know [where] else to go.”

Over the summer, Kail revealed that she would be interested in hosting an HGTV spinoff show, but it doesn’t seem to be the drama that Teen Mom 2 fans are looking for.

One Redditor felt that Kail was fortunate to be able to join Teen Mom 2 because of the financial opportunities it’s presented her.

“What a life of luxury she lives,” they wrote. “She truly hit the jack pot getting pregnant at 16 didn’t she.”

Another one of Kail’s critics felt that she should be using her platform for more meaningful purposes rather than complaining about the problems she’s faced building a new house.

“Like do Something special with your platform Instead of b***hing about how much money you wasted on your house barf,” their comment read.

Kail certainly has a lot to keep her busy these days, between raising four sons, hosting two podcasts, filming for Teen Mom 2, and keeping up with the progress on her new home.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.