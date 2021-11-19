Kail Lowry says she’s ‘afraid’ of how much she’s gone over budget on her new house, ‘not excited’ anymore

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 is unhappy with her new home and she hasn’t even moved in yet. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry revealed that she’s gone way over budget on her new house, leaving her “afraid,” and she’s not excited about moving in.

Kail has been keeping her fans in the loop during her new home build, which she began talking about earlier this year.

Kail has already expressed issues with the build, including delays to the project because she changed her mind about the layout.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals more setbacks on new home build, says she’s ‘not excited anymore’

Now, Kail has admitted that she has gone way over her loan amount for this home and she’s “afraid” of the end result.

On the latest episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail opened up about the home-building process after Lindsie mentioned an issue she was having in her own home.

When Lindsie asked Kail if she was looking forward to her new Delaware home being completed soon, Kail had a somewhat surprising response.

“I’m not excited anymore. I’m very not excited,” Kail revealed to her co-host and their listeners.

Kail continued, “My house is supposed to be done in three weeks and I promise you it won’t be done until probably January or February at this point.”

Despite the setbacks Kail has already faced with the building process, it wasn’t the appearance of the home that has Kail nearly regretting her decision to build the expansive home, but rather her financial situation.

Kail Lowry is ‘afraid’ after going over her loan amount on new home

Kail explained that she’s over budget and it’s not a feeling of contentment.

“I am very not excited. I am so far over my budget … over my loan amount,” the 29-year-old mom of four shared. “My out-of-pocket expense at this point is … I’m afraid.”

Kail mentioned over the summer that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 for “about three months” after news broke that her ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez joined the cast of the show.

Consequently, Kail admitted to taking a pay cut which could be a major reason why she’s stressing about over-spending on her new home.

And it looks like the setbacks are continuing to pile up – Kail revealed that she received an email about another project delay.

“The email that I got today about countertops and cabinets when I’m supposed to be moving in in three weeks is just very unsettling,” Kail told Lindsie.

Kail sent her own personal crew over to the house to make sure everything was going as planned, as she explained, “My interior designer is at my house right now – the new house – just to double-check on some things.”

Kail Lowry’s home build has been anything but smooth sailing

Kail continued to detail the list of issues she’s had and it seems as though nothing has gone smoothly since she broke ground.

“They delivered tile to the house, I think last week or the week before, but they were actually missing an entire pallet,” Kail said, explaining that there has been a delay in delivery of materials.

Kail continued, “It’s just weird little things that you don’t think of that would put you back.”

In February, Kail sold her Delaware home where she gave birth to her fourth son, Creed, 1, whom she shares with Chris Lopez. Kail and Chris also share another son, Lux, who is 4. Kail also shares her son Isaac, 12, with baby daddy Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been critical of Kail’s home-building process, calling her choices “excessive” and “ugly” and calling her out for moving so many times with her four sons.

Kail has already voiced that this home won’t be her forever home, despite all of the time, effort, and money that has gone into the project.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.