Teen Mom 2 fans bash Kail Lowry’s ‘excessive’ choices in her new home

Teen Mom 2 fans bashed Kail Lowry for her “excessive” choices in her new home build.

Kail has been chronicling her new home build journey on Instagram for her fans.

The Teen Mom 2 star is building a custom home in Delaware for herself and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Kail recently did a Q&A on Instagram Stories and answered a question from a fan who asked her about a door in a pic that Kail shared.

In her Stories, Kail replied with a pic, showing the door and explaining, “This door is the pool bath – not accessible to the rest of the house. I didn’t want wet children dripping through my house with wet bathing suits 😂”

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s new home choices seem ‘excessive’

On Reddit, a Teen Mom 2 fan created a thread that discussed Kail’s house choices so far, which seem “excessive” to many other Teen Mom 2 viewers.

“So far, Kail has a dog room, a play room, a ‘pool bath’, I’m assuming nanny quarters, and a sound proof recording room (when she already has a podcast office space)” the post read, “All of these are optional. Why did she feel the house wasn’t big enough in the beginning?!”

Kail has already said that she wasn’t pleased with this home build and will be building another one because she doesn’t envision this one being her forever home.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans agreed with the Redditor that Kail’s choices so far have seemed a bit over the top.

Teen Mom 2 fans bash Kail Lowry’s housing choices

“I just can’t,” wrote another Redditor on the post. “I knew the world was f***ed up but the more I see this s**t from her the angrier I am.”

Redditors discussed Kail’s “excessive” choices. Pic credit: u/cohenisababe/Reddit

They continued, “I cannot put into words how disgusting I think this level of excess is to begin with but knowing how unearned it is just makes my blood boil.”

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer felt that Kail needs to develop a better sense of money and space.

They commented, “Because she has no real idea of money or space. She’s still the same teenager we met at the beginning of the show.”

Redditors commented on Kail’s housing choices. Pic credit: u/cohenisababe/Reddit

“No growth as a person. She does not have the long term income for this, and will end up learning the hard way what too little space is,” the comment concluded.

Part of the reason Kail was unhappy with her experience building this home was because she didn’t have anyone to guide her along the way.

When Kail chose room dimensions that she later deemed too small, she had to put construction on hold while her builders reconfigured the layout.

During an interview over the summer, Kail admitted that she would be open to filming an HGTV spinoff show. She was realistic about the potential viewership but considered the idea.

“It sounds like a lot of pressure also because I know what I like, but what I like might not be for everybody. I would be a little nervous, but yeah, I would definitely be open to it,” Kail said.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.