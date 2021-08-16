Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail Lowry for her ‘ugly’ home design choices

Kail Lowry’s critics are calling her taste in home decor “ugly.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry’s taste in design choices is being labeled as “ugly” by her critics.

Kail has been sharing the details of her new home-building journey with her fans, including her design choices.

On a recent Instagram Story, Kail shared some fireplace design options for her fans to vote on that included a black and white zebra-patterned fireplace mantel that many found to be “ugly.”

Kail was looking for opinions on cabinetry to hang around the fireplace, but the cabinet options aren’t what caught her fans’ attention — it was the busily patterned fireplace mantel.

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry’s design choices ‘ugly’

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Kail’s taste in design choices, and she seemed to have more critics than she did supporters.

In a thread titled, “I feel like Kail is trying to one up Chelsea on who has the ugliest custom built house,” Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Kail’s choices.

Teen Mom 2 fans felt Kail is trying to “one up” Chelsea Houska with her home design and build. Pic credit: u/Emmy-LouSugarbean/Reddit

The post mocked another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Chelsea Houska, who owns and operates two home decor lines and recently built a house, too.

One Reddit user commented that they had trouble seeing the difference in Kail’s choices, but regardless found them to be “ugly.”

“Couldn’t even work out what the comparison was lol. Both ugly af,” their comment read.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan agreed with the comment and wrote, “It took me a few minutes to realize it was the cabinets too. I kept focusing on the hideous fireplace.”

“That is the ugliest ‘modern’ fireplace omg. It’s so busy and distracting,” said another comment.

One of Kail’s critics simply commented, “This is so ugly[.]”

Kail’s critics commented on her home design choices. Pic credit: u/Emmy-LouSugarbean/Reddit

Kail is not enjoying the home-building process

Kail recently shared a home build Q&A on her Instagram page and revealed that she’s currently living in Smyrna, Delaware in a home she purchased about six years ago, while still married to Javi Marroquin.

Although it seems like it should be a fun and exciting process, Kail was honest and told her fans that she “hates this process.”

Kail already has a line of peel-and-stick wallpaper and said that she’d also be open to the idea of an HGTV spinoff show, focusing on home design.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s fans were touched when she shared a sweet moment between herself and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed. Each of her older sons wrote affirmations on the beams in their home, and Kail shared that it was filmed by MTV and will be featured on a future episode of Teen Mom 2.

Unfortunately, it looks like all of the time and effort that Kail is putting into her new home will eventually be all for naught. The 29-year-old mom of four admitted that she’s already thinking of selling her home and it won’t even be completed until January 2022.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.