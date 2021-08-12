Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry is open to doing HGTV spinoff show amid home-building process

Kail Lowry would consider filming an HGTV spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has made a name for herself as a reality TV star on Teen Mom 2, co-hosting two podcasts, writing a New York Times best-selling book, and now she might be adding an HGTV spinoff show to her resume.

The 29-year-old mom of four has been documenting her home build with her followers, as her future new home in Delaware is currently under construction.

After sharing that she was unhappy with how her current home build was going, Kail initially said that things hadn’t gone according to plan, and she was already planning on building another new home.

“I believe I will build another one that will be 100000% what I want,” Kail told her fans.

Is an HGTV spinoff in Kail Lowry’s future?

Now, Kail is opening up about the possibility of documenting her home-building process in her own spinoff series for HGTV.

Kail talked with In Touch Weekly for a new interview and talked about filming her journey, which she isn’t sure MTV will be capturing for Teen Mom 2.

“I just don’t know what, what the future holds for that whole thing,” Kail told In Touch, unsure if her home build will be featured on Teen Mom 2. She shared that one scene will appear on the show — when she and her sons wrote affirmations inside the house’s foundation.

When Kail was asked if she’d be into doing her own HGTV spinoff, she answered, “I would never turn that, something like that down. I think that sounds really cool.”

She added, “It sounds like a lot of pressure also because I know what I like, but what I like might not be for everybody. I would be a little nervous, but yeah, I would definitely be open to it.”

What do Kail Lowry’s baby daddies think of her home build?

When it comes to Kail’s baby daddies, she revealed which one has been “super, super supportive” regarding her home build and what the other two have to say about it.

Kail admitted that she and Jo Rivera don’t talk about much else other than their son, Isaac, 12. Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, on the other hand, has been more hands-on and involved. Kail and Javi share one son, Lincoln, 9.

Kail revealed that Javi “came to see the framing and stuff, which was kind of nice to like … it felt like he was just being supportive.”

Chris Lopez, Kail’s third baby daddy, has a similar relationship with Kail as Jo Rivera. Kail admitted that she and Chris “don’t talk” or have a relationship that extends beyond co-parenting their kids, Lux and Creed.

Kail Lowry moved several times on Teen Mom 2

Kail has moved several times since joining the Teen Mom 2 cast. Kail got emotional when she sold her last house, the Middletown home, where she gave birth to her youngest son, Creed.

Kail said of the memories her Middletown house held, “Things happened there that I didn’t anticipate. I gave birth to Creed in that house, so that was kind of amazing.”

“In some ways, it was like the death of things that needed to end in my life and the beginning of things that had to happen in my life. I’m relieved that I’m done there.” Kail added. “I’m done. I could literally cry from the relief.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.