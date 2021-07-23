Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry addresses rumors that Lux is her ‘favorite kid’

Kail Lowry addressed the rumors that Lux is her “favorite” child. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry, longtime Teen Mom 2 star, addressed claims that she plays favorites when it comes to her four sons.

On a recent episode of Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast, her co-host Lindsie Chrisley brought up the fact that many comments are made on Kail’s posts that hint she favors her son Lux over her other three sons.

Kail shares son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with Chris Lopez.

Kail Lowry said people ‘don’t understand’ why it seems she posts more about Lux

“It’s kind of annoying, sometimes, when I look at your comments,” Lindsie said to Kail during the Thursday, July 22 episode of their podcast.

“That’s what people don’t understand,” Kail told Lindsie, as to why it seems she posts more content with Lux than his brothers.

Kail explained that Lux was the baby of the family until Creed came along, and that her older boys aren’t that into having their pictures taken with their mom.

“Lux was the baby. Isaac hates taking pictures,” the reality TV star explained. “He hates it, and Lincoln will do it only on his own terms. It’s very hit or miss.

The Teen Mom 2 star claims she doesn’t play favorite with her kids

Kail claimed she doesn’t have a favorite, but her relationships with her sons are different. “People also forget that when I had Lux for two and a half years by myself, and he really wasn’t going to his dad’s, it was me and him,” Kail told her listeners.

“When Isaac and Lincoln went to their dads’ every other week, Lux didn’t. My relationship with Lux is very different. I don’t have a favorite, and now that Creed is a baby, obviously, I take pictures with him, and I always want to have him on my [Instagram stories],” Kail added.

Kail’s four sons are all ‘very, very different’

Kail wanted to reinforce to her fans that she doesn’t play favorites with her sons. “There’s no favorite. They are all very, very different,” Kail said.

Isaac, Kail’s eldest son, was featured on an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season when he was trying to find his passion. He’s since started piano and tennis lessons, as Kail often shares with her followers.

Kail’s son Lincoln is a football enthusiast — she and his dad, Javi, recently teamed up as business partners to offer sports training to kids across the country. Kail and Javi disagreed earlier this year about traveling with Lincoln all over the country for football, as Kail thought it was too much for a child his age.

When it comes to Lux and Creed, Kail isn’t happy with the custody proposal that Chris Lopez sent her. Chris asked for summers with their boys, but Kail “couldn’t justify” him having the kids that long. Eventually, a judge made a ruling, but Kail wasn’t able to discuss the details of the arrangement on Teen Mom 2.

The New York Times best selling author is currently vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her four sons and several friends, including her Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer. Rumors surfaced that Kail’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, joined her on the trip, but she shot those down in a recent Q&A.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.