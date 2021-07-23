Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer joins Kail Lowry and her boys on vacation

Leah Messer joined her castmate and friend Kail Lowry in the Dominican Republic. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer is joining her castmate Kail Lowry in the Dominican Republic for some fun in the sun.

The Teen Mom 2 costars met up after Kail had already been on the Caribbean island with her four sons: Isaac, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Chris Lopez.

Despite rumors that Chris joined Kail and her boys on their trip to the Dominican Republic, Kail set the record straight and confirmed that Chris did not tag along.

Leah was recently spending some time with her daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, in Myrtle Beach before flying solo to join Kail. Leah shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms and daughter Addie with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Leah joined Kail in the Dominican Republic

On Thursday, Leah shared pics to Instagram of herself and Kail posing on a boat on the sunny island. In the first pic, the ladies put their heads together and smiled big for the camera, while they goofed off in the second pic and looked to be having a blast. Leah rocked a neon pink bikini while Kail sported a black lace coverup over her swimsuit.

Leah captioned her post, “Out of Office with my favorite Beach✌🏼🌊💕 @kaillowry”

Kail shared three similar pics to her Instagram page, and captioned her post, “[I] love us @leahmesser”

Kail and Leah have traveled on tropical vacations together previously. On Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, Kail and Leah traveled to Costa Rica, during which viewers may remember Leah’s sister, Victoria, quickly got pregnant by her Costa Rican partner, Royer.

In May, Kail and Leah were in Philadelphia together to film a new (secret) project together. Fans are wondering if Kail will be adding a third podcast to her schedule. Kail already co-hosts Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera.

Is Leah returning to Teen Mom 2 next season?

While Leah was in Myrtle Beach, she hinted that she’ll be returning for another season of Teen Mom 2. Leah shared pics of some of MTV’s producers with her daughters in front of an indoor golf complex.

Leah shared a pic from the Dominican Republic on Thursday. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

And speaking of filming for Teen Mom 2, fans of the show recently called out Leah for complaining about it. Leah mocked the way others get excited about filming with her for the show, but fans thought she should be thankful for the paycheck, at least.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have grown “bored” of Leah’s “cringeworthy convos” ratings for the long-running show have plummeted. Hopefully the moms’ storylines on the show become as interesting as their lives off-camera.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.