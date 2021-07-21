Here’s what Teen Mom 2 fans had to say about Chris Lopez’s custody proposal to baby mama Kail Lowry

Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez proposed a new custody agreement and Teen Mom 2 fans weighed in. Pic credit: MTV

On the season finale for Teen Mom 2, Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez proposed a new custody agreement to her, and fans of the show weighed in on it.

Kail Lowry and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, share two sons, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months and have a tumultuous history.

Last fall, Kail was arrested after she allegedly struck Chris after he cut Lux’s hair without her consent. Kail even moved, to be closer to Chris in the hopes it would help them co-parent more effectively — however, Kail ended up selling the house after things didn’t go as planned.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Things didn’t work out between the two, and Kail found herself going to court for a custody battle for two more of her kids. Kail also shares son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin.

Chris Lopez proposed a revised custody agreement to Kail Lowry

On last night’s season finale of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed to her hairstylist that Chris proposed a new custody arrangement. In his proposal, Chris wanted to spend the entire summer with Lux and Creed, with which Kail disagreed.

Because Chris and Kail couldn’t come to an agreement about custody on their own terms, they headed to trial. Kail revealed in the finale that a judge made a decision, but didn’t want Kail nor Chris discussing it on Teen Mom 2, so she didn’t disclose what the new terms were — but she seemed unhappy with the outcome.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out on Chris’s proposal

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are speaking out about the custody issue between Chris and Kail and gave their thoughts about Chris proposing to get Lux and Creed for the whole summer.

One fan of the show thought Chris’s proposal was “ridiculous” and didn’t find it fair that Kail handles most of the parental duties throughout the school year, only for Chris to get the kids only when it’s “enjoyable.”

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Chris’s proposal to take Lux and Creed for the summer. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

They commented, “So [Kail] can do all the work of being a parent during the school year (homework, sports, etc) so he can enjoy them all summer ??? Lol sorry sir that’s ridiculous[.]”

“He just wants them all summer so he [doesn’t] have to pay child support. [Kail’s] kids are better with her. [She’s] a good mom,” another fan of the show commented.

Another fan saw a double standard when it comes to dads and custody. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt they had a solution to Kail and Chris’s custody issue and suggested splitting up schoolyears and summers. They also mentioned that there seems to be a double standard when it comes to dads requesting custody.

Kail couldn’t ‘justify’ Chris having custody of Lux and Creed all summer

The fan wrote, “Well they can have a school year routine and a summer break routine. We bash dads when they’re not trying to be involved but also complain when they want extended time with the kids also.”

Kail admitted that she couldn’t “justify” Chris wanting to take Lux and Creed for the entire summer. And after last week’s episode, when some flirtatious bickering happened between Kail and Chris, Teen Mom 2 fans thought Kail still has feelings for her third baby daddy — but Chris doesn’t seem to feel the same, and told his followers recently that there is no chance he and Kail will rekindle their romance.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.