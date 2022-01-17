Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry insinuated Javi Marroquin is a better dad than Jo Rivera

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry threw major shade at her ex Jo Rivera. Pic credit: MTV

One of Kail Lowry’s recent remarks about her kids’ fathers has Teen Mom 2 fans saying she shaded Jo Rivera’s parenting skills and insinuated that Javi Marroquin is a better father.

Kail Lowry shares her four sons with three baby daddies. Kail and Jo Rivera share an 11-year-old son Isaac, Kail and Javi Marroquin share an 8-year-old son Lincoln, and Kail shares two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

The 29-year-old reality TV star is an open book with her fans and doesn’t hold back about her feelings towards her baby daddies at any given moment.

Kail recently answered a Q&A on Instagram, and as she usually does, received questions about her relationships with her baby daddies.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says Javi Marroquin is ‘hands on’ dad to his sons

One of Kail’s followers, noticing that she’s been spending a lot of extra time with Javi lately, asked her, “How come [you’re] always with javi but don’t talk about your other kids dads?”

Kail included a pic with her answer, showing herself, Javi, and their son Lincoln during a recent trip to Atlanta for a football tournament.

“I don’t talk to the other two much at all,” Kail shared. “Javi so so hands on with his kids & so am I.”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit where they discussed Kail’s post and felt she was insinuating that Javi is a better, more hands-on dad than her other ex, Jo Rivera.

“Is she really trying to insinuate that Jo isn’t a hands-on father? That Javi is a better dad? Wow,” the post read.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry threw shade at Jo Rivera with ‘hands on’ dad comment

Taking to the comments on the post, Redditors shared their opinions.

One Teen Mom 2 fan commented on why they feel Kail insinuated that Jo Rivera isn’t a hands-on dad.

“I think she believes that because Jo doesn’t pressure Isaac to be on the go constantly or to participate in sports he is a lazy parent and isn’t ‘hands on,'” they wrote.

Pic credit: u/jeanqueenabove_18/Reddit

Teen Mom 2 fans have expressed that Javi’s style of parenting is “toxic” because he pushes his sons so hard.

Another voiced that Jo is a “smart” baby daddy for avoiding contact with her and felt that Kail changes her mind a lot when it comes to getting along with her kids’ fathers.

“She’s getting along with Javi right now,” the Redditor’s comment read. “In a few months, one of the other fathers will be getting praised and Javi will be in the dog house again. She cycles. Jo is smart to talk to her as little as possible lmao.”

Pic credit: u/jeanqueenabove_18/Reddit

Kail’s relationship with Jo was the most short-lived of her three baby daddies, as they were only teenagers when they dated and broke up shortly after Isaac was born.

Since then, Kail has made comments about Jo that don’t exactly insinuate an ideal co-parenting relationship between the exes.

Recently during one of her podcast episodes, Kail accused Jo of emotionally and verbally abusing her and admitted that she “dislikes” him “more than ever.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.