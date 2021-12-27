Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry is spending time with Javi Marroquin after video surfaces

Kail Lowry sparked rumors she’s hanging out with Javi Marroquin again. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is sparking rumors that she has reunited once again with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

A video recently surfaced that Kail posted, then deleted, and the audio sounded eerily similar to her baby daddy Javi’s.

Kail recently took to her Instagram Stories to share some footage of her views while kayaking, which she captioned, “Kail & the kayaks.”

The video, shared by the fan page Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, included the audio that Kail has since deleted.

The first male voice that can be heard in the video sounded like a tour guide or a fellow kayaker who was pointing out a sunken ship in the vicinity.

After the voice mentioned a “sunken ship around the corner,” a second male voice could be heard replying, “Oh cool, it’s a boat,” before the audio cut out.

The second male voice sounds very similar to Javi Marroquin’s voice, and the fact that Kail posted, deleted, then re-posted the video without audio, had some Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if she’s reconnected with Javi and is trying to keep it quiet.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans took to the post’s comments and many of them felt that Kail and Javi were definitely spending time together and felt that Kail was trying to keep it under wraps.

One Teen Mom 2 viewer felt that Kail wouldn’t have deleted the audio and re-shared the video if there wasn’t anything going on between herself and Javi.

“If it wasn’t anything going on she wouldn’t have reposted without audio🤷🏻my two cents,” the fan commented.

“Hahaha good catch def his voice,” commented another Teen Mom 2 fan.

“It’s definitely Javi!!!!!” said another who thought the video might not be recent. “And what yall have to remember is that they don’t always post things as they are doing them it might be an old video clip or pic that they post the next day or next week!”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and share one son together, eight-year-old Lincoln.

This isn’t the first time the former couple has sparked rumors that they’re spending time together despite their nasty split.

Over the summer, Kail shared pics that showed Javi’s Bluetooth connected to her car, but she explained that they only spend time together when it involves Lincoln and his sports activities.

Although they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, Kail has kept the door open when it comes to the possibility of reigniting the romance between herself and Javi.

“I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now,” Kail said in August of her relationship with Javi.

Kail added, “We’re getting along and having our space and things like that. I just don’t — I’m honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone. But, I’m not going to say I would never get back with him.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.