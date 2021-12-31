Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will be expecting baby no. 5 ‘soon’ after latest pic

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will be expecting their fifth child “soon.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have fans wondering if they’ll be expecting their fifth baby “soon.”

Chelsea and Cole are parents to four children. Chelsea shares her daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind, and she and Cole share three biological children, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

Although Chelsea and Cole just welcomed their fourth child, daughter Walker, earlier this year, fans think the couple might be ready to add a fifth baby to the mix soon.

Posing for their home goods company, Aubree Says, Chelsea and Cole snuggled up together on a bed in a recent Instagram post.

Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer spark baby #5 rumors

Sitting closely to each other on the bed and wrapped in a cozy blanket, Chelsea and Cole looked into each other’s eyes for the pic, which was captioned, “Our✌🏼moods for the rest of 2021!!”

One of Chelsea’s fans commented on the pic and thought perhaps she and Cole had some big plans for the new year.

“Baby #5 coming soon 🤪 I kid I kid,” commented the fan.

Shortly after the birth of her and Cole’s fourth child, daughter Walker June, Chelsea opened up about having more kids with Cole.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have discussed having more kids

“The plan is to be done. I mean, it’s hard when you’re looking at, like, a teeny tiny newborn,” Chelsea revealed.

Pic credit: @aubree.says/Instagram

At the time, Chelsea’s plans were to stop at four children, but left the door open for baby number five.

“I think 4 is probably it,” Chelsea shared. “I’m 99% on that, but we’ll see!”

In addition to their four kids, Chelsea and Cole recently welcomed some other members to the DeBoer family this year.

The family welcomed two Highland cows named Nelson and Steve as well as a basset hound named Dale.

In July 2021, Chelsea and Cole both addressed the question they get asked most often: whether they’ll have more kids.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get – if we’re going to have more kids,” Chelsea told the camera on her Instagram Stories.

Chelsea then turned to Cole, who was driving, and asked him, “Do we think we’re gonna have more kids?”

“I would say we don’t think we’re going to have more,” Chelsea added before Cole chimed in, “But you know if we do, we do.”

“Who knows?” Chelsea added.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.