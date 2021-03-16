Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Jenelle Evans for recording Jace and driving at the same time

Jenelle Evans is criticized by a follower for recording her son Jace while driving at the same time Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has managed to get people talking about her again and this time it’s in regard to a video she posted of her son Jace.

Jenelle has often been criticized for her poor decisions when it comes to her lifestyle and many critics have questioned her ability to care for her children.

Jenelle is the mother to Jace Evans who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and Ensley who she shares with her husband David Eason.

Jenelle has recently been in the news due to fighting with her mother Barbara Evans about custody of her son Jace. Jace has been in Barbara’s custody since he was a baby but Jenelle told fans that he was coming to live with her full time

Barbara spoke out against Jenelle and said she was lying about gaining full custody of Jace, which led to a feud between the two of them.

Now, it looks like Jenelle has made yet another questionable decision and this time it involved filming Jace in the car while she was driving and fans are not happy.

Fans take aim at Jenelle for recording Jace while driving at the same time

Jenelle posted a video to TikTok that showed her teasing Jace because he had no idea who singers Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera were.

In the video, a Christina Aguilera song was heard playing and Jenelle asked Jace, “Do you know who this is? You don’t know who Christina Aguilera is? Oh man!”

Jace did not know who the singer was and also did not seem very interested in Jenelle’s video. Jenelle asked Jace if he knew who Britney Spears was and he responeded that he knew she was a singer.

Jenelle also mentioned that she was happy to know that Jace knew nothing about the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

Fans were not happy after watching the video and took to the comment section to share their disgust.

The Sun reported about a comment that has since been deleted where a follower wrote, “How about you put your phone down while driving?”

Jenelle responded and said, “I was looking at the road not my phone.”

Jenelle and Barbara continue to fight over custody of Jace

As Jenelle has continued to be criticized for her parenting decisions, her relationship with her mother has remained on the rocks.

Back in January when Jenelle and Barbara began feuding over who had custody of Jace, Jenelle revealed that Barbara reportedly blocked her.

During a YouTube video, Jenelle talked about how unhappy she was with her mother and the way she handled the situation. She was particularly hurt that her mother would go back and forth with her, to begin with.

The alleged custody change was originally proposed because Jace was reportedly having some behavior issues that Barbara couldn’t handle any longer.

It’s unclear whether or not Barbara and Jenelle are on speaking terms again.

Jenelle continues to spend time with Jace despite the custody battle with her mother. While some fans disapprove of the way she raises her children, she continues to insist that she is a good mother.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.