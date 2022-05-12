Teen Mom 2 fans defend Briana DeJesus after ‘gifting’ Kailyn a treadmill

Briana’s fans support her unique gift to Kailyn. Pic credit @kaillowry/Instagram, MTV

Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus is receiving much support from fans after a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

During the episode, Briana gives Kailyn a unique gift in response to Kailyn’s negativity towards Briana.

Briana gifts Kailyn a treadmill

In a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans got to see an unexpected side of Briana,

Kailyn and Briana have been throwing jabs at one another throughout the duration of their lawsuit.

Kailyn, however, took it a step further and slut shamed Briana on social media, and Briana felt the need to retaliate.

Briana thought that was a good idea because Kailyn had been shaming her about her sexual activities, and she thought to shame Kailyn about her weight.

Some fans justified Briana’s actions.

One fan commented, “The treadmill as retaliation for slut shaming was iconic.”

Pic Credit: @brianadejesus/Instagram

Another fan commented, “I refuse to judge Bri for being petty with Kail. Kail thinks that she can control people of color & then bully them w/ the court system when they don’t comply. Kail met her “petty” match and I’m glad Bri is standing up to her big burly a*s.”

Pic credit: @atall_why/Twitter

Kailyn took the gift lightly and laughed it off

As many fans know, Kailyn has PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), making it very difficult for her to lose weight.

Some may have seen Briana’s gift as a low blow, considering Kailyn has been very open and vocal about her struggles with PCOS.

However, since Kailyn initiated the lawsuit and had initiated the recent animosity against one another, some fans justified Briana’s actions.

There was a scene in the episode when producers went to Kailyn’s house, and she revealed that she had received a treadmill from Briana.

Kailyn had joked about putting the treadmill in the dog room so that the dogs could use it, and she also joked about how the reason she got the treadmill was that she was supposedly “lazy.”

Kailyn also mentioned that she would be using the treadmill as evidence in their lawsuit.

Although Kailyn laughed the initial treadmill joke off, Briana expressed that she might end up sending Kaylin more “gifts.”

There was a scene where Briana expressed to her sister Brittany that she may send Kailyn more gifts, including everything, to complete a clown costume because she thinks Kailyn is acting like a clown.

Kailyn and Briana’s feud has been going on for years, as the pair have gone back and forth over many issues.

Only time will tell if the two will mend their relationship as coworkers.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8/7c