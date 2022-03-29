Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus wipes Instagram clean of all photos and unfollows everyone

Briana DeJesus is done with Instagram, at least for now. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is done with social media — at least for now.

Briana told her fans last week that she was taking a much-needed social media break amid her feud with her Teen Mom 2 castmate and nemesis, Kail Lowry.

“I’m gonna take a little break from social media because there’s so much going on,” Briana told her 1.2 million Instagram followers on March 18.

Promising her fans that she would return either at the end of April or beginning of May, Briana also offered free treadmills to three lucky winners in a giveaway seemingly aimed at Kail. Briana gifted Kail a treadmill last year, which many took to be a fat-shaming gesture.

Briana DeJesus wipes Instagram of all photos, unfollows everyone

Although Briana’s Instagram account is still sharing clickbait articles on her behalf in her Stories, she has been silent on social media and made a bold statement when she wiped her Instagram clean, removing all photos (including ones in which she was tagged) and unfollowing everyone.

Briana’s Instagram page, as seen in the screenshot below, now shows zero posts and she’s following zero people/accounts and has a message that reads, “No Posts Yet” at the bottom of her page.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana isn’t the first Teen Mom 2 star or alum to de-activate their Instagram recently. Briana’s ex, Javi Marroquin (who is also Kail’s ex-husband), deleted his amid the three-way feud between himself, Briana, and Kail.

Briana is caught in the middle of several Teen Mom 2 feuds

Javi deleted his Instagram on March 17 after Kail leaked text messages between himself and Briana. In the texts, Briana flirtatiously asked Javi to dinner.

Briana initially denied the texts were from her before making an official statement and leaking text conversations of her own between herself and Javi.

After announcing her social media hiatus, Briana briefly returned to Instagram to share a Story, recounting an event involving her estranged father.

Briana shared that she reached out to her dad to meet up with him, but it didn’t go the way she had hoped and she was “shot down” when he refused to see her.

In addition to her years-long feud with Kail and her new beef with Javi Marroquin, Briana’s name has been mentioned in a different feud between Kail and another Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer.

Briana and Leah filmed Teen Mom Family Reunion together for Season 1 and when Briana began talking about Kail, Leah didn’t exactly come to her BFF’s defense. According to a source, Kail — who went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram recently — cut ties with Leah because she befriended Briana.

