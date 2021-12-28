Teen Mom 2 fans are loving that Devoin Austin and Briana DeJesus’ families came together for Christmas

Briana and Brittany DeJesus spent Christmas with Devoin Austin and Teen Mom 2 fans were happy to see it. Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin came together with his baby mama Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany for Christmas this year and Teen Mom 2 fans are loving it.

Briana and Devoin have a tumultuous past that has played out on Teen Mom 2 over the years. The former couple shares one daughter, 10-year-old Nova.

The former couple is often seen arguing about everything, mainly finances and how much time Devoin has spent with Nova.

Despite their rocky start, Briana and Devoin have been making strides in their co-parenting relationship lately and making an effort to get along for the sake of their daughter.

Devoin has stepped up in his role as a father, not only to Nova, but to her little sister Stella, who is Briana’s youngest daughter from another relationship.

Teen Mom 2 stars Briana and Brittany DeJesus come together with Devoin Austin for Christmas

Recently, Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus shared that Devoin and his family came together with her family for Christmas and they were able to put their beef behind them and had a great time together.

Taking to Twitter on the day after Christmas, Brittany told her 183.5k followers, “On God if it wasn’t for Devoin and his family my Christmas would’ve been s**t and I would’ve been home depressed.”

Pic credit: @BrittDeJesus_/Twitter

“Shout out to my family and his for coming together for the kids but lowkey for me too lol,” Brittany added. “Best Christmas I’ve had in years!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to share Brittany’s tweet and gushed over the blossoming relationships between the Austin and DeJesus families, especially for the sake of the kids.

Teen Mom 2 viewers love seeing the Austin and DeJesus families coming together

“I love this,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan.

Another wrote, “Good for them! Always hoping people solve their differences when there’s kids involved.”

Pic credit: u/Whyamiaguy/Reddit and u/maidorule/Reddit

“I love that they spent the holiday all together,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 viewer. “I hope we see more of Devoin’s sisters on the show. And I feel bad for Britt. It sucks getting dumped at Christmas.”

“Well I’ll be damned,” commented another shocked Teen Mom 2 fan. “Brianna, Devoin, AND FAM coming together maturely and peacefully for Christmas? I’m so happy for those kids. Christmas miracles are real y’all lol.”

Pic credit: u/mBegudotto/Reddit and u/giantwasher/Reddit

Briana and Devoin have been trying to come together for the holidays for the sake of Nova and Stella.

For Halloween this year, Briana and Devoin linked up and took the girls trick-or-treating.

In September, Briana and Devoin met up once again to celebrate Nova’s tenth birthday.

Off-camera, Devoin and Briana have clearly been putting in the work to come together on a united front for the sake of the kids, and it shows.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.