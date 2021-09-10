Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin reunite for daughter Nova’s 10th birthday

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin came together to celebrate their daughter Nova’s 10th birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin put aside their differences and came together to celebrate their daughter Nova’s 10th birthday.

Although Briana and Devoin have a rocky past and still struggle to get along, the exes put on a united front for their daughter on her special day.

Nova’s parents each took to their Instagram accounts to commemorate their daughter on her 10th birthday.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin wish daughter Nova a happy 10th birthday

Briana captioned her Instagram post, “My girl hit them double digits ❤️ #10 I can’t believe it. She molded me into a person I didn’t think I could ever be… let’s take on this thing called life—together! ❤️”

The 27-year-old mom of two also included a series of pics — some of herself and Nova, one with Nova and her little sister Stella at her party, and a throwback pic of Briana holding Nova right after her birth, alongside mom Roxanne and sister Brittany DeJesus.

Devoin chose a single pic for Nova’s birthday post on Instagram, showing himself holding Stella, with his arm around Nova as the three stood in front of a wall of roses and a neon sign that read, “Hey there wild thing.”

“Happy 10th birthday to my favorite girl. 🤎 4L,” was Devoin’s caption.

Briana and Devoin put their differences aside and came together for Nova

Both of Nova’s parents were also sure to capture plenty of footage from her horror movie-themed birthday party on their Instagram Stories.

Nova is a horror movie enthusiast, like her mom, and Briana pulled out all the stops to give Nova and her party guests a spectacular experience.

Briana shared a pic of the custom cookies she had made, which were decorated with various movie-related images like movie and film reels, cameras, stars and the number 10 to symbolize Nova’s age.

Briana rented out an entire movie theater for Nova’s birthday bash, and she included footage, telling her fans, “We got the whole movie theater to ourselves!” as she panned the camera around to show Nova and her crew, excited for the party.

Nova and her guests got to watch the scary movie The Conjuring, and in another pic, Briana wrote, “Happy 10th birthday my sweet baby,” along with a pic of Nova and her friends lined up in their theater seats.

Nova even had more than one birthday cake — one cake was blue with gold stars with Nova’s name written in gold cursive, topped with gold and white balloons, and with “TEN” written on the top.

The other cake was a replica of the head of the demonic nun, Valak, a character from the movie The Conjuring.

On Devoin’s Instagram Stories, he shared footage of Nova getting a blue “shark-tini” drink poured in a goblet glass that appeared to create white fog when it was poured.

Another video showed Nova’s guests singing Happy Birthday to her, as MTV camera crews caught the action, presumably for a future episode of Teen Mom 2.

Devoin praised Briana’s efforts

In one of Devoin’s Instagram Stories, he shared an up-close video of Nova’s cake and added a caption, praising his baby mama.

“Not Briana with one [of] the greatest birthday parties I’ve ever seen. She went all out as always. But this one I feel like she went an extra extra mile,” Devoin wrote.

Devoin also showed the seats that Briana set up in the private movie theater viewing with Nova’s guests’ party favors and added the caption, “Nova really be having the best birthdays.”

Favors included custom-made pillows with images of Annabelle from The Conjuring, a blanket, and a goodie bag, and they were each arranged on the theater seats with trays for each guest.

Nova’s cake and party favors from Devoin’s Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Nova’s birthday bash comes on the heels of Briana being called out for favoring baby daddy Luis over Devoin once again. After recalling a prank she pulled on Luis, Teen Mom 2 fans bashed Briana for her treatment of Devoin.

Devoin continues to show up for Nova, as well as her sister Stella. He recently took both girls on an outing and when his followers praised his efforts, Devoin told them that Stella is “a deserving Queen.”

Hopefully, Briana and Devoin can continue to come together for the sake of Nova, and maybe this is a step in the right direction for the exes to finally coexist without all of the drama.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.