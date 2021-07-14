Teen Mom 2: Did Briana DeJesus hint that Kail Lowry’s producer was among those fired by the network?

Briana DeJesus seems to have hinted that Kail Lowry’s producer was among those fired by MTV Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 feud continues — Briana DeJesus seems to have hinted that her castmate and longtime nemesis Kail Lowry’s producer got fired, along with some other top-tier MTV producers.

Viewership for Teen Mom 2 has been on a downward spiral this season and ratings have declined to an all-time low.

MTV reportedly took action and fired several of their top-tier producers according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup last week.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Despite the addition of Ashley Jones to the cast, who replaced Chelsea Houska after Season 10A, ratings have continued to plummet.

MTV reportedly fired several top-tier producers amid falling ratings for Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 once brought in over 1 million viewers weekly but after the July 1 episode, the number of total viewers barely broke 400,000.

An insider source from the production crew for MTV said, “The production company recently got in a lot of trouble because the ratings of the show are so bad.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana weighed in about Teen Mom 2’s rating drop and seemingly took a jab at her nemesis, Kail Lowry, while she was at it.

Briana DeJesus threw shade at Kail Lowry about her producer being cut

Briana shared The Ashley’s Reality Roundup’s article about MTV producers being cut, and tweeted along with it, “Wonder which girl won’t have their favorite producer anymore #BriWasRight.” You can see Briana’s now-deleted tweet here.

Patrick Nolan, one of the producers for Teen Mom 2, often works alongside Kail (as sometimes seen on the show), and the two have formed a friendship over the years.

Kail even shared a post on Instagram in June of herself and Patrick and told her followers, “Love my producer so much!”

Briana and Kail’s relationship has been strained for years. The tension between the castmates grew after Kail divorced her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who then went on to date Briana shortly thereafter.

Briana and Kail’s feud heated up this year

Earlier this year, Briana caused more drama when she began sharing clickbait articles that insinuated that Kail was dating her baby daddy Devoin Austin. Kail denied the claims and warned her fans not to believe the rumors.

During this season of Teen Mom 2, Kail and Briana’s feud heated up when Kail was absent from the June 8 episode. Briana told her followers that Kail was “cut” from Teen Mom 2 and threw major shade at Kail for not filming everything happening in her personal life.

Briana also accused Kail of breaking and entering into Chris Lopez’s mom’s house.

“Kail did not want to film about the situation with domestic violence, about her getting arrested, about her breaking and entering into [Chris’ mom’s] house,” Briana told her followers.

Briana’s allegations prompted Kail to file a lawsuit

Kail denied the allegations saying, “I have never in my entire life broken and entered into anyone’s home. Nor have I ever been charged with breaking & entering. Ever,” but she and Briana continued to go back and forth on social media.

Eventually, Kail decided enough was enough and she ended up suing Briana for defamation for the statements she made.

It looked as though the two were about to make nice when Kail congratulated Briana on her engagement but now it seems as though their feud may never end.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.