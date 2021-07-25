Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska’s dad dishes on their departure from the MTV show

Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy Houska talks about Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her adorable family are happily living their life away from MTV cameras, after more than a decade with the franchise. Chelsea made the bittersweet announcement about exiting the show before giving birth to her fourth child.

She shared the news in an Instagram post and noted that it was the best decision for her family. Since then Ashley Jones has taken Chelsea’s spot on Teen Mom 2, but what does Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, have to say about her departure from the show?

Chelsea Houska’s dad talks Teen Mom 2

Fans of the show loved Chelsea’s relationship with her supportive dad Randy — who’s been a staple on the Teen Mom franchise along with his daughter. Chelsea was first introduced to fans on 16 & Pregnant when the then high school senior was pregnant with her first child, Aubree.

She quickly became a fan favorite and viewers continued to follow her journey on Teen Mom 2. Chelsea remained a cast member for several years until announcing her departure in November 2020.

Recently, Chelsea’s father, Randy opened up to followers on social media during a Q&A session about his family’s stint on the show. One Instagram user asked Randy if he and Chelsea were hesitant before making their debut on 16 & Pregnant and Randy confessed to being “naive” and “didn’t know to be concerned.”

Someone else asked about the hardest part of being on the franchise.

Randy responded, “Having to air painful conversations and relationships was hard. But it also forced them to be addressed.”

He noted that overall they had a “good” experience on the show.

As for whether he was glad that Chelsea left Teen Mom 2, Randy confessed, “I am very glad she realized that her journey on the show was over and that the horizons were wide open for her to explore.”

Does Randy Houska miss Teen Mom 2?

During the Instagram Q&A with Teen Mom 2 viewers, Chelsea’s dad admitted that he does not miss being on the show.

However, he said, “I miss the production crew and team. But it was certainly time to move on.”

Chelsea and her family have indeed moved on from their time on the franchise. These days the wife and mom-of-four has a slew of businesses and ventures that she’s very passionate about. When she’s not showing off her beautiful family on Instagram, Chelsea is often promoting one business or another to her 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

Just recently, her diaper bag collection with husband Cole DeBoer quickly sold out despite complaints that the items were too pricey. The 29-year-old has also been showcasing her collection of fall clothing, which seems to be doing quite well.

