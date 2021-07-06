Teen Mom 2: Fans slam Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer over pricey diaper bag collection

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have come under fire for their costly diaper bag collection.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have come under fire by fans who think their latest diaper bag collection is too expensive.

Chelsea took to her Instagram account to share her latest collection of diaper bags and backpacks for Itzy Ritzy.

Chelsea, Cole and their kids modeled the new collection

In her post, Chelsea shared a series of pics, including some of herself, Cole, and their kids Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker, modeling the backpacks.

In the first shot, Chelsea and Cole’s daughter, Layne, held a camo backpack while big sister Aubree held Watson’s hand in the background.

Another pic showed Chelsea and Cole sharing a kiss on their front porch, both modeling bags from the collection.

In another pic, Chelsea sat on the floor to model one of her gold-studded black bags, and in another slide, Cole sat with his and Chelsea’s youngest child, daughter Walker, 5 months, on his lap while he opened a diaper bag.

Chelsea captioned her post, “Mic. Drop. This one’s for all you mamas & dads…NEW ARRIVALS for the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy coming at ya!!!”

Chelsea’s fans couldn’t get over her bags’ expensive price tags

Chelsea’s fans loved her latest collection, but many of them couldn’t get over the expensive price tags. Most of the bags in the collection were in the $100 range.

One of Chelsea’s followers pointed out that she loved the bags, but couldn’t afford them, and asked for coupons.

“Y’all have any coupons to make the bag more affordable? I love them but can’t afford the hefty price tag!” the fan commented.

“For real 😥” wrote another of Chelsea’s followers, who agreed with the comment about the bags not being affordable.

Another one of Chelsea’s fans felt the same way and commented, “[G]irl same 😌”

Chelsea’s followers loved her products but felt they weren’t affordable. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Critics called the quality of Chelsea’s bags ‘terrible’

One of Chelsea’s fans who has purchased a bag for themselves warned others of the quality, which they didn’t feel reflected the price.

“I would [personally] go for a better quality bag. I have one from last year and within a couple of months of light use the fake leather was peeling off and cracking. The quality is terrible for price,” commented the critic.

Another follower of Chelsea’s had a bad experience when they purchased a bag from her collection and commented, “I second this. Very very cheaply made and fell apart after a few months unfortunately.”

Chelsea’s fans complained that the quality didn’t match the price. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

One more commenter simply wrote, “[expensive] 😥”

Chelsea’s followers felt her diaper bags were too expensive. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea is no stranger to public scrutiny

Chelsea’s critics’ complaints come on the heels of the former MTV star being slammed for her appearance. Chelsea underwent a dramatic change when she colored her signature red locks a dark brown hue.

Critics felt that Chelsea’s spray tan looked too orange, she wore too much makeup to work out at home, she overdid her lip fillers, and some even felt the former reality TV star still needs a makeover, even after changing up her hair color.

As Chelsea has come to learn from being in the public eye, no matter what she does or how she looks, her critics are going to voice their opinions, regardless.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.