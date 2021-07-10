Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says ‘remaining chill is my forte’ amid legal trouble

Briana DeJesus told her fans that “remaining chill” is her “forte.” Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus wants her followers to know that her “forte” is “remaining chill” amid legal trouble with her fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry.

Briana has been involved in a Teen Mom 2 feud with Kail since June 8, when Kail didn’t appear in the episode.

Briana felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t have to film the “embarrassing” portions of her life for the show and alleged that Kail was “cut” from Teen Mom 2.

Kail responded to Briana’s accusations, and the two have gone back and forth defending their stances since then.

Kail decided she had enough of Briana’s allegations and took legal action, suing Briana for defamation.

Briana answered some fan questions and revealed how she stays so calm under pressure.

Briana said she ‘goes where the wind takes her’

Briana’s fans asked her about staying calm under pressure and her future on Teen Mom 2 Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“How do you always remain So calm? Tbh you’re my favorite cast member!!” one of Briana’s followers asked in her Instagram stories over the weekend.

Briana admitted that it takes a lot to push her “over the edge” and claimed that she goes with the flow for the most part.

“It takes a lot of something to push me over the edge but remaining chill is my forte. I literally go where the wind takes me,” Briana told her follower.

Does Briana see a future on Teen Mom 2?

Another one of Briana’s fans had a question about her future with Teen Mom 2.

They asked, “Do you plan on leaving Teen Mom?”

Briana insisted that she plans on staying with the franchise and told her follower, “No. I plan on continuing to share my story for y’all!”

When it comes to things getting “petty” on Teen Mom 2, one fan wanted to know the scoop and asked Briana, “On a scale of 1-10 how petty do things get on Teen Mom?”

Briana answered fan questions on Instagram stories. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana answered, “@wawamelen has all the answers to this question.”

Wawamelen is an Instagram page dedicated to reporting news on Kail Lowry, Briana’s fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate and longtime nemesis.

Briana and Kail have been feuding for years

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin after he and Kail divorced. Kail and Briana got into an altercation that turned physical during the Season 8 taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode.

Since then, the two have continued to exchange jabs on social media. Briana began sharing clickbait earlier this year insinuating that Kail was in a relationship with Briana’s ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin.

Kail refuted the claims but Briana continued to share the articles. Now that a lawsuit has been filed, it looks like Kail is taking her feud with Briana seriously, but Briana is telling her fans that she’s reacting a lot more laidback about their falling out.

