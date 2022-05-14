Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones wants to move to London with Bar Smith: ‘There’s nothing here’

Will Ashley and Bar start new lives together in Europe? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones hinted that she and her husband Bar Smith might be leaving the US to start a life in another country.

Ashley, alongside her own podcast co-host, Jessica, was a guest on her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry’s podcast, Barely Famous.

During the podcast, Ashley shared a story about her landlord illegally entering her home while she and Holly were home alone. The incident made Ashley uncomfortable and has caused her anxiety ever since.

Ashley Jones expresses a desire to move to London with Bar Smith

Ashley discussed the landlord incident at length on Kail’s podcast. When Kail asked Ashley if she was ready to move out of her new home because of what her landlord did, Ashley admitted, “I am. I’m thinking about doing something really crazy.”



That’s when Ashley divulged her and Bar’s plan to move to Europe. “So, um, I don’t know if you know this, but Bar is a dual citizen. He also has his citizenship in London, and I’m thinking about just like, taking a chance.”

Kail asked, “Like, going to London?” Ashley answered, “Yeah.” Kail found Ashley’s idea to be “amazing” and admitted that she would do the same if she was able.

“He has like a big family support system out there and I’m just like, there’s nothing here,” Ashley continued. “Like, we feel like everything’s here, but what’s here that we can’t do in London? Like, my friends, girl, you can fly. And y’all are gonna wanna fly more than y’all are gonna wanna drive to Modesto. Y’all are gonna wanna fly to London to see me.”

Ashley explained, “So, it’s just like, it’s this country. I just feel like we just… when you’re raised here, you feel like it’s so superior. We are like the United f**king States. But then when you just kind of like remove yourself, there’s no culture, there’s no like, like… nothing.”

Ashley revealed that she’s already begun looking at houses in London. She also has family who lives in Paris, which is just a two-hour train ride from London.

The California native pondered, “Instead of walking out of my house every day and seeing the 7-11, I can walk out and see a bakery. … I just don’t feel like there’s anything here that is really holding me anymore.”

Ashley’s husband Bar explains dual citizenship

Last fall, Bar explained his dual citizenship to his Instagram followers: “I completely forgot that I went through an entire adoption and visa process and became a British citizen, so I have dual citizenship,” Bar wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I moved to London when I was 15, I moved to Tudor, South London. I lived out there for two and a half years,” Bar explained. “I moved there with my godparents. They had already lived there for some years. They’re from Boston, and one is from San Francisco.”

Bar moved across the pond because he was getting into trouble in his hometown of San Francisco in California. He was legally adopted by his godparents, granting him citizenship.

As far as their life together in California these days, Ashley is focusing on her company, Aries Beauty Studio, her podcast I Need Wine, and blogging on her cooking site, The Siren Pot.

Meanwhile, Bar is studying to become a vet technician and working on his rap career. Ashley and Bar are also busy raising their 4-year-old daughter Holly while planning their upcoming wedding.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.