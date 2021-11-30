Teen Mom 2’s Bar Smith reveals he has dual citizenship in England where he was adopted by his godparents

Bar Smith revealed that he is a citizen in both the U.S. and England. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 newbie Bar Smith revealed that he is a British citizen and explained that he was legally adopted in England as a child.

Bar Smith made his entrance on last season’s Teen Mom 2 alongside his fiance, Ashley Jones.

Since his appearance on Teen Mom, Bar has been working on improving himself in all aspects of his life.

He’s been connecting a lot more with his fans and recently shared some interesting information about himself.

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith reveals he is a British citizen, was adopted in England

Bar took to his Instagram stories to share a message with his followers that read, “I just realized I’m a British citizen too 😭 S/O to the UK ❤”

Because he received a lot of DMs from fans asking what he meant, he further elaborated and explained the process he went through as a child.

“For those that didn’t understand my last post, I completely forgot that I went through an entire adoption and visa process and became a British citizen, so I have dual citizenship.”

Apparently, Bar’s fans still had questions about what he meant, so he again took to his stories to record a live video.

“Alright, so look, I’m gonna elaborate real quick, cause I guess I confused y’all even harder,” Bar told his fans.

Bar Smith moved to England with family to get out of trouble

“I moved to London when I was 15, I moved to Tudor, South London. I lived out there for two and a half years,” he explained. “I moved there with my godparents. They had already lived there for some years. They’re from Boston, and one is from San Francisco.”

It turns out that Bar moved across the pond because he was getting into trouble in his hometown of San Francisco in California.

“I’m from San Francisco, though,” Bar continued. “I went out there when I was 15 for a second chance at life. I was just doing dumb s**t out here, messing up pretty bad,” Bar revealed of his childhood.

Bar took advantage of his time in England and ended getting legally adopted, which earned him citizenship, and he also attended school while he was there.

“So basically, long story short, I went out there, and I got adopted. We went through the adoption process, they adopted me so I could have citizenship and stuff.”

“I started going to college and all this other stuff, so I just forgot completely that I’m a dual citizen. Ashley asked me if I have citizenship, and I double-checked, and I got citizenship.”

These days, Bar is continuing to better himself by going to school to become a veterinary technician, working on his rap career, improving his image by removing his face tattoos, and raising his daughter Holly who he shares with Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.