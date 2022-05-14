Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones thinks she knows why Kail Lowry has been depressed

Ashley gave Kail some advice about her inner circle. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube and MTV

Ashley Jones revealed why she thinks her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry has been depressed lately.

Kail hosted her Teen Mom 2 co-star Ashley on her latest episode of Barely Famous, airing on Friday, May 13.

Kail Lowry’s recent bout of depression

During the episode, Kail talked about her recent bout of depression that has affected her personal life and career for the past several weeks.

Kail admitted that she’s been so depressed that she almost opted to skip out on work events because she couldn’t even find the energy to pack her luggage.

Kail began to explain, “The past three weeks have just been… I don’t even know where it came from, and that’s the craziest part for me, is, like I don’t know where…” before Ashley interrupted.

“Can I tell you?” Ashley asked before Kail responded, “What?”

Ashley Jones suggests Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry ‘clean up shop’ when it comes to friends

Ashley continued, “Can I tell you where I think it comes from? You can tell me to f**k off. I’m not gonna cross any lines. Um, I think that a lot of people in your corner are just fake as f**k.”

“And I told [my friend Jessica] that. I said it pisses me off. And um, I almost texted you but I didn’t know if it was overstep, but I wanted to say, ‘B***h, clean up shop! Throw everybody the f**k away.'”

Kail chimed in, “It’s crazy because I don’t think that people fully understand, like, yes, I am the common denominator. But why are all these same people staying my friend if they hate me?”

Ashley continued to explain that if Kail’s friends were truly on her side, they wouldn’t only show up on social media for clout, but would contact her privately through calls or texts to discuss their personal matters.

Ashley admitted that she only has three friends and she prefers to keep her circle small. Kail said that the reason she has trouble finding true friends is possibly that she allows too many people into her circle.

Kail opened up to her fans recently about her depression. Last month, Kail announced her return to social media on her Coffee Convos podcast Instagram page. Kail thanked her fans for their patience, telling them, “Thank you all for being patient with me and sticking with us while depression has been kicking my a**.”

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.