Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry thanks fans for being ‘patient’ while she battles ‘severe’ depression

Kail Lowry needed to temporarily step away from business due to depression. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry thanked her podcast listeners for their patience as she recently took some time away to focus on her mental health.

Kail has been an open book when it comes to her battle with depression. The 30-year-old mom of four shared details of her mental health struggles last year, revealing she had been diagnosed with clinical depression.

Kail Lowry takes break from podcasting to focus on mental health

Since announcing her struggles, Kail has been taking time to step away and recharge when her depression becomes overwhelming, and she did just that recently.

Kail currently hosts three podcasts: Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous. She hasn’t appeared on the last three episodes of Coffee Convos due to her mental health struggles. Instead, Kail’s longtime friend and assistant Kristen has been filling in amid her absence.

However, Kail announced her return with an Instagram post on Coffee Convos’ page, along with a photo of herself and Lindsie Chrisley giving peace signs to the camera as they posed in front of an arcade game on a boardwalk.

The caption read in part, “WE’RE BAAAACK!! @lindsiechrisley and @kaillowry are back in action today 🎉”

In the comments, Kail reached out to her and Lindsie’s listeners, thanking them for being patient while she focused on her mental health.

Kail Lowry thanks fans for patience amid depression battle, Teen Mom 2 viewers show support

“Thank you all for being patient with me and sticking with us while depression has been kicking my a**,” Kail wrote.

Kail’s comment was met with plenty of support as Teen Mom 2 viewers and Coffee Convos listeners headed to the comments section to reply.

“We love you and send you nothing but love 💖,” read one comment from one of Kail’s supporters.

Another fan told Kail, “Tomorrow will be better! You [are] strong mama! 🔥”

“Sending love and support 💕,” another follower commented, while co-host Lindsie told Kail, “Happy to have you back, dangle 💕”

Last month, Kail went on an unfollowing spree amid another bout of depression, citing mistrust as her reason for dropping friends on Instagram.

Earlier, she took to Twitter (before deleting her account) and told her followers, “Depression is kicking my a**.” Kail found support from another mom within the Teen Mom franchise, Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom OG, who told her, “Sending love ❤”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7 on MTV.