Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones claps back at critic who made a comment about her daughter Holly

Ashley Jones caught a little bit of heat from a fan after last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Ashley took to her Twitter account to address the fan.

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, fans caught a glimpse into Ashley and Holly’s life as Ashley was in her daughter’s room talking to her about significant changes that were soon to come.

While Ashley was telling her daughter that they would soon be moving and that she would be going to a new school, many fans lost sight of the point Ashley was trying to get across to her daughter, as their main focus was on the fact that Ashley’s daughter did not look “put together.”

Although Teen Mom 2 is a reality television series, and many fans expect to see their favorite cast members going about their day-to-day lives as usual as possible, some fans felt Ashley should have done her daughter’s hair and made her look a bit more spruced up, and presentable for the cameras.

One critic commented, “Ashley, please comb that baby’s hair. You make sure yours looks good, do the same for her.”

Ashley replied, “You got the wrong mom, sis. I don’t play about my child, but what I won’t do is prop her up for the cameras either.”

The fan who commented on Holly’s hair was very bold, as many Teen Mom fans sided with Ashley.

Teen Mom 2 fans stick up for Ashley Jones

One fan commented, “Holly’s hair is always gorgeous even if y’all aren’t going anywhere. I know one certain mom whose daughter is always looking a bit neglected, shall we say… I won’t mention any names, but I think y’all know who I’m talking about…”

Another fan chimed in and said, “your daughter is very intelligent and well-spoken. I’m glad you let her be a kid with normal clothes and messy hair. My girls are currently running around with their hair in a “messy” bun because I’m not in the mood to straighten her curls.”

An additional fan commented, ” Holly is a little sweetheart. People should leave the children alone, go at the adults if you want but leave the little ones alone. That’s gross making comments about a small child.”

Despite one troll’s criticism, it’s clear that many fans adore that Ashley allows her child to express her individuality in a positive light.

