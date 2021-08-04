Teen Mom 2 Reunion: Critics think Bar Smith was ‘rude’ to fiance Ashley Jones and ‘faked’ their relationship

Teen Mom 2 fans think Bar Smith was “rude” and faked his relationship with Ashley Jones on the reunion special. Pic credit: MTV

Bar Smith of Teen Mom 2 got called out by critics who thought he was “rude” to Ashley Jones during the reunion special and “faked” his relationship with his fiancee.

This week, Bar and Ashley appeared on the second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, along with castmates Leah Messer and Jade Cline.

Bar and Ashley were the only cast members to attend the reunion virtually, from their home in California. The rest of the cast flew to Times Square in New York City to film.

The newly engaged couple sparked rumors, however, that there may be trouble in their relationship.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Bar Smith acted ‘rudely’ towards Ashley Jones

When Bar went to sit down on the couch with Ashley, who was already seated, an observant Teen Mom 2 fan noticed something peculiar. It looked as though Ashley turned towards Bar to kiss her, but he quickly turned his face away from Ashley.

With what appeared to be a slight smirk on his face, it seemed as though Bar also teasingly leaned in to kiss Ashley but then backed away.

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Shade Room shared the clip on their Instagram page and Teen Mom 2 fans commented on the awkward moment.

One Teen Mom 2 fan commented on the video and said, “Bar hella rude! He leaned in too and said sike[.]”

Another fan echoed their sentiments and wrote, “Bar was rude asf tonight[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans felt Bar was "rude" on the reunion episode.

Are Bar and Ashley still together?

Some viewers felt that Bar and Ashley were trying to portray themselves as happy in their relationship, but suspected there may be trouble in paradise.

“I felt the whole thing was a performance to make it appear everything is ok. That’s just my opinion and just felt they weren’t being truthful,” they commented.

Were Bar and Ashley putting on an act?

During their segment on the reunion episode, Bar and Ashley were reluctant to talk about Bar’s arrest. In May, Bar was arrested for “willful discharge of a firearm” the same night of Ashley’s college graduation party.

When the reunion was filmed, Bar’s arrest was still new, and he and Ashley claimed that attorneys suggested they not speak about the arrest.

After Bar’s arrest, Ashley scrubbed all of his pics from her Instagram account. Neither Bar nor Ashley currently have any pics of themselves together on their Instagram accounts, further sparking rumors that they’ve split.

