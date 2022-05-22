Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reacts to ex Nathan Griffith’s recent marriage: ‘I’m very concerned’

Jenelle weighed in on her ex-fiance Nathan getting married. Pic credit: @nathanj.griffith/Instagram and Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans opened up about her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith getting married.

Jenelle and Nathan’s tumultuous relationship played out for Teen Mom 2 viewers during the former lovers’ time on the show.

The former couple welcomed a son, Kaiser, in 2014 and the following year they got engaged. However, just months later, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Since then, Jenelle has married David Eason and they share one child, 5-year-old daughter Ensley. Jenelle also shares her eldest child, 12-year-old son Jace, with her ex Andrew Lewis. Nathan is also a father to a daughter named Emery from a previous relationship.

Nathan has also moved on, as Monsters & Critics reported that he recently tied the knot, marrying May Oyola last month in a private ceremony in Miami.

Now that Jenelle has caught wind of Nathan’s nuptials, she gave a statement, and she says that she’s concerned for her ex since he hasn’t seen their son Kaiser in nearly one month.

Jenelle Evans releases statement on Nathan Griffith’s recent marriage to May Oyola

“I read the article from the Sun and I’m happy for them but very concerned about Nathan. He hasn’t seen Kaiser in almost a month and chooses to stay living in Florida when his son resides in North Carolina,” Jenelle told Celeb Magazine.

Earlier this year, Jenelle was joined by her husband David to record an episode of her podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast. During recording, Jenelle talked about Nathan skipping his visitations with Kaiser.

“Nathan, you need to stop skipping…but that’s all I’m gonna say about it cause I don’t wanna talk s**t about Nathan because Nathan tries to be a good dad,” Jenelle told her listeners, aiming her comment at her ex.

Nathan recently spoke with The Sun about Kaiser’s reaction to his new wife and admitted that his son took a while to warm up to his new stepmom: “Kaiser is really protective over me, so at first it was a little rocky.”

Nathan continued, “He has opened up to a couple of women now in his life, and he got really close with my ex. That made him on the defensive with me.”

Since he and Jenelle ended their relationship, Nathan has been involved with several other women. Shortly after dating Jenelle, Nathan moved on with Jessica Henry and was briefly married to Alison Stevens, with whom he shares his daughter Emery.

He and his now-ex Ashley Landhardt lived together from 2017 until 2021 when Nathan announced via Instagram Live that they had split.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, is slated to premiere later this year.