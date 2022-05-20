Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith wants more kids, shares son Kaiser’s reaction to his new wife

Nathan Griffith is a married man and would like to expand his family. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith is a newly married man and would like to expand his family.

Teen Mom 2 viewers know Nathan from his tumultuous relationship with alum Jenelle Evans.

Jenelle and Nathan share a son, 7-year-old Kaiser, and were engaged briefly in 2015 before calling it quits. Nathan also has a daughter, Emery, from a previous relationship.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith tied the knot, is ready to expand his family

Since his time on Teen Mom 2, Nathan has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and has been focusing on his personal life, including recently tying the knot with May Oyola.

The 34-year-old dad of two recently opened up to The Sun and talked about his desire to have more kids and Kaiser’s reaction to his new stepmom.

“I would love to have another kid, one that I would be around 24/7,” Nathan told the outlet. “That was supposed to be the plan with my first child and that was supposed to be the plan with my second child. I will be with them day and night, all year round until he is 18, if not longer.”

Nathan, who shared his struggles with depression last year, currently shares custody of his children and has visitation with both Kaiser and Emery.

Although Nathan wants to expand his family eventually, he says he’s not in a rush: “I want to be a homeowner first and have a secure job,” Nathan said, adding that he would like for May to be able to start a company of her own.

How did Kaiser react to his new stepmom?

As far as Kaiser’s reaction to his dad marrying May, the youngster needed some time to warm up to his newest stepmom, says Nathan. “Kaiser is really protective over me, so at first it was a little rocky.”

“He has opened up to a couple of women now in his life, and he got really close with my ex,” Nathan continued. “That made him on the defensive with me.”

Nathan, who suffers from PTSD from his time served with the Marines, says that Kaiser just needed time, and has started to come around a bit, noting, “He’s finally opening up to May, and he hasn’t been asking me for everything and now asks her for everything which is really cool to see. I think he was just being guarded.”

Nathan and May tied the knot on April 30, despite some kinks in their relationship. “We’ve wanted to get married but we dealt with bumps in the road along the way,” Nathan shared.

“We finally got married on the rooftop of a hotel in April, and we had somebody who could notarize the wedding ceremony with us,” he said. “We exchanged vows and then we took pictures together over the city. We looked good together.”

Nathan says that he and May are planning a second wedding for her family in a few months: “We are having a second wedding in Argentina for her family. It’s going to be sometime this summer most likely.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere in the near future.