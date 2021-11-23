Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith says he ‘lost everything,’ shares struggle with depression

Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith is battling depression and said he has “lost everything.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith revealed that he’s going through a tough time amid his struggle with depression and says he “lost everything” he cares about.

Nathan was engaged to Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and the former couple shares a seven-year-old son, Kaiser.

Teen Mom 2 fans likely remember Nathan and Jenelle’s frequent explosive fights during their time on the show.

Jenelle and Nathan met in 2013, welcomed Kaiser in 2014, and got engaged in 2015, only to split, reconcile, then split for good in the summer of 2015.

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith battling depression, ‘lost everything’

Recently, Nathan revealed that his depression is spiraling out of control and he’s lost everything important to him.

Over the weekend, Nathan took to Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie with a message about depression.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared screenshots of Nathan’s post to their account, as seen below.

In the pic, Nathan sat on a bench in the locker room, looking noticeably leaner than usual, with a serious expression on his face.

Set to the song Buried Alive by Avenged Sevenfold, Nathan added text that read, “Lost everything I have.”

“Lost 12lbs from not eating Lost interest in everything [I] love,” Nathan continued.

“Even the gym and honestly lost everything I cared about,” the 34-year-old father of two.

In a subsequent slide, Nathan shared an image showing warning signs of depression.

Nathan added his own text that read, “People need to know that depression is a super real big deal. In [today’s] society it is worse than ever before.”

“Especially in teenage girls,” Nathan continued. “‘Normal’ people will never understand what a [truly depressed] person goes through.”

Nathan then mentioned that he would be “doing a segment” about depression later in the day.

Nathan Griffith has faced quite a few struggles

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Nathan is fully disabled from his time served in the Marines.

“I guarantee you, most people who had to do what we did in Afghanistan wouldn’t survive,” Nathan said back in September during an interview.

Nathan revealed that he faced death head-on while overseas and it has contributed considerably to his PTSD.

“Who wants to be on the streets of Afghanistan picking up bodies? We were dealing with people who were blown up, and then you have to take these bodies in bags to their family members and say ‘Hey, I’m sorry, your husband, father, brother was a suicide bomber.'”

Since his time away from Teen Mom 2, which ended when his baby mama Jenelle Evans was dropped by MTV in 2019, Nathan divulged that his life has become more difficult.

Nathan said that he’s lost out on work opportunities because of his portrayal on Teen Mom 2.

“How they wanted to portray me as a person isn’t who I really am, and it made my life so difficult because of it,” Nathan shared. “I used to work out with cops, politicians, lawyers, but because of the media, I’ve lost a lot of friends and my reputation.”

If you or someone you know needs help with depression or is having suicidal thoughts, contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.