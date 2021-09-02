Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith is ‘100% disabled’ and suffers from PTSD after serving in the military

Jenelle Evans’s ex Nathan Griffith says he’s “100% disabled” and suffers from PTSD after serving in the Marine Corps. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’s former fiance Nathan Griffith opened up about life after serving in the military and said that he’s “100% disabled” and suffering from PTSD.

Jenelle’s ex served time in Afghanistan with the Marine Corps and opened up about what he experienced while serving time overseas.

Nathan Griffith suffering from PTSD, is ‘100% disabled’ after serving in the Marine Cops

“I guarantee you, most people who had to do what we did in Afghanistan wouldn’t survive,” Nathan told The Sun in a recent interview.

Nathan detailed some of the traumatic details of his deployment in the Middle Eastern country that he says have left him “100% disabled.”

“Who wants to be on the streets of Afghanistan picking up bodies? We were dealing with people who were blown up, and then you have to take these bodies in bags to their family members and say ‘Hey, I’m sorry, your husband, father, brother was a suicide bomber,” Nathan recounted.

Nathan brought MTV, one of his former employers, into the conversation when he talked about helping others.

“If MTV really wanted to help people, they should focus the stories of the men and women overseas and what they go through once they come home,” Nathan admitted.

Nathan claims his MTV fame has gotten him in trouble with the law

Nathan noted that his time on MTV has gotten him noticed a lot more when he’s in public, and shared that his increased exposure on reality TV has caused trouble, where run-ins with the law are concerned.

Nathan, whose arrest warrant was recalled earlier this year, claimed that he was pulled over frequently while he and Jenelle were still together, saying, “I was dating Jenelle and I was in the spotlight. I would get pulled over all the time, and I have Traumatic Brain Injury on top of PTSD.”

“I would feel threatened, and any military man out there would feel this way, when someone has a gun, your life feels threatened. Especially when the cop puts his hand on the gun — it’s fight or flight,” Nathan said of confrontations with the police.

Nathan noted that he felt North Carolina’s police force seemed to be more aggressive than they needed to be, stating, “I don’t think a lot of cops do that. I don’t think they respect people as people. And they want people to respect them simply for their authority.”

The 33-year-old father of two also talked about recently losing a friend and fellow Marine, which “really took a toll” on his wellbeing.

Nathan has been living in Florida and makes trips to North Carolina when he has visitation with his kids, Kaiser and Emery. Nathan shares son Kaiser with Jenelle Evans and his daughter Emery is from a previous relationship.

The former Teen Mom 2 stars recently came to a custody agreement for Kaiser, that gave Nathan custody over the summer for the entire summer. Nathan claimed that his and Jenelle’s co-parenting relationship has improved and things seem to be copacetic between the ex-fiancés.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.