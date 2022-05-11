Tayshia Adams turns heads dressed in Gucci and a tiny white crop top at the Miami Grand Prix

Tayshia Adams rocks out Gucci at the racetrack. Pic credit: ABC

While on The Bachelor in her debut, Tayshia Adams got her heart broken by Colton Underwood, and then her relationship with John Paul Jones fizzled out after Bachelor in Paradise.

When she finally got her chance to be the leading woman on The Bachelorette, after Clare Crawley’s sudden departure with Dale Moss, Tayshia and Bachelor Nation fans thought that would be it for her.

After Tayshia chose Zac Clark as her winner, fans were ecstatic that she found her person, but unfortunately, that relationship didn’t last either and was a very tough break-up for Tayshia.

While Tayshia Adams’ three relationships within the franchise shows may not have lasted, her fashion statements are here to stay.

What did Tayshia Adams wear while at the race track in Miami?

Recently, Tayshia has been going back and forth between Los Angeles and New York, sharing her time between the two and sharing her fashion sense with the world while doing it.

Tayshia has been seen in a plethora of monochromatic outfits, like yellow, hot pink, and white, as well as designer outfits, formal wear, and casual ensembles.

Currently, Tayshia has posted a few photos on Instagram of herself at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and she has made viewers talk once again in her outfit of choice.

As Tayshia wore a tiny white crop top underneath a Gucci suit jacket and matching flare-out pants, she captioned her post with, “Off to the races! Miami you made an F1 fan outta me!!!”

What did Tayshia’s Instagram followers and fellow Bachelor Nation stars have to say?

Many Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to Tayshia’s comment section to show their love for her outfit and the event.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia’s former co-host for the past two seasons of The Bachelorette, was the first to post as she said, “Wait!! I was there!!!”

Kelley Flanagan and Mara Agrait, both former contestants on The Bachelor with Peter Weber and Clayton Echard, respectively, commented on Tayshia’s outfit. They said, “love this fit! (fire flame emoji)” and “Dope outfit. You look great! (hands clapping emoji).”

Two other viewers gave fire flame emojis as well and also inserted how much they loved Tayshia’s get-up.

Yet another Bachelor Nation fan claimed, “Gucci should thank you!! (fire flame emoji).”

It seems like Tayshia has truly hit the jackpot when it comes to fashion and design, and viewers can’t seem to get enough of her style. While Miami made an F1 supporter out of Tayshia, her style has made an impression on her fans.

