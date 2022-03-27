Tayshia Adams looks like a princess superhero with her hot pink pantsuit complete with wings

Tayshia Adams stuns in a hot pink outfit. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has been in every Bachelor franchise show over the past few years and captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans from the very beginning.

She made her debut in the franchise as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, before moving on to Bachelor in Paradise where fans loved her silly, fun relationship with John Paul Jones. When that didn’t work out, Tayshia was asked to replace Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette after Clare left the show with Dale Moss after only twelve days of filming.

Since leaving the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, Tayshia has spent more time with the clothing collection she started back in October of 2021 and has been splitting her time between the two cities of Los Angeles and New York City, focusing on her fashion passion.

What has Tayshia posted on Instagram now that people are loving?

She has been especially notable as posting to her social media in monochromatic inspired outfits, and fans cannot get enough of her.

Most recently, Tayshia took to her Instagram page to post some pictures of herself in a sleek, silky hot pink ensemble. Tayshia looked stunning as she strutted her stuff in the pantsuit.

In fact, she appeared like a princess superhero, with the sleeves of the outfit tied off above the elbow. They then flared out to look as if she had wings behind her as she walked.

As she walked away from the camera, the sleeves flew out, giving her a cape-like look that a superhero would have. The high neck of the outfit, and the wide legged pants just added to her look.

Tayshia completed her final appearance by pairing the hot pink fashion statement with pointed cream heels and hot pink lipstick to match.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Her straightened, sleek hair blew in the wind behind her, and she looked gorgeous and extremely happy as she attended the Vanity Fair x Lancome: Future of Hollywood event.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about her post and pictures?

Bachelor Nation loved her post and photos as well and took to her Instagram page to give her some love.

The first to post was Bachelor Nation alum, Kit Keenan, daughter of famous fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley, and a former contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Kit stated, “pretty in pink” after seeing Tayshia’s dazzling pictures.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Other fans of the franchise and of Tayshia also noted positive affirmations on her look, as they included heart-faced emojis and talked about how pretty and beautiful Tayshia’s outfit was, and she herself is.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia’s most recent heartbreak, what happened, and how she’s doing now

After Tayshia’s heartbreak from her split with Zac Clark, she has seemed to thrive in her professional and personal life. Their engagement ended about a year after the proposal on The Bachelorette.

It was revealed that Tayshia was the one to break it off because of Zac’s supposed controlling behavior and jealousy of Tayshia’s fame and of her being in the spotlight. Also, it was stated that the long-distance and time apart had something to do with their split as well.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.