The real reason why The Bachelorette will be hosted by Jesse Palmer and not Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jesse Palmer made his Bachelor franchise hosting debut this past season as he tried to help Clayton Echard find his life partner and true love.

As a former Bachelor himself back in 2004 for Season 5 of the show, Jesse was chosen as someone who has been through the experience and knows about the journey himself. Thus, he would be able to provide a good support system for Clayton as he waded through the process.

After Chris Harrison was forced out after backlash from his interview with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise has had guest hosts for the shows.

Why did the show decide to renew Jesse Palmer as the host of The Bachelorette instead of Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe?

The Bachelorette has been co-hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe for the past two seasons. However, they did not get the renewal for the upcoming season with the first-ever co-Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and now we know why.

According to a source who talked to Us Weekly, “ABC is currently ‘trying to get back to more of the Chris Harrison style’ with the host.” This apparent source also said that the “doors aren’t closed for good when it comes to Bristowe and Adams’ participation in the franchise.”

The source explained that the decision to keep Jesse on as host for The Bachelorette instead of the Tayshia/Kaitlyn duo “is best for everyone … The feeling all-around is more neutral. Everyone seems to be happy with where things stand.”

How do Kaitlyn and Tayshia feel about this decision?

Tayshia has maintained more of an amicable relationship with the network and does not want to burn any bridges, even though she has been involved with a great deal more outside of Bachelor Nation when it comes to her career.

However, Kaitlyn has been more outspoken about the change in hosts. Kaitlyn claimed that when she and Tayshia were the show’s co-hosts, Jesse was still given the kudos.

Again, the source was quoted as saying, “The only resentment that seems to come out of it is their titles and contracts.” It came down to the title and the pay the women received.

According to the Us Weekly source, Kaitlyn and Tayshia were told of the decision and change before the announcement on After The Final Rose, so they knew it was coming. However, both women stated they are “rooting for Gabby and Rachel from afar.”

