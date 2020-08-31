Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette appears to be done as Chris Harrison returns home

Tayshia Adams was unofficially named the new Bachelorette after Clare Crawley decided to bow out of her season.

Clare claimed to have found love with Dale Moss and she wanted to stop production so she could get engaged.

Producers were left scrambling, wondering if the season would be over. That’s when Tayshia was supposedly brought in anda the new lead of the show.

Based on social media activity, filming for Tayshia’s season appears to be over.

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette appears to be over

Given all the restrictions with COVID-19, Chris wouldn’t just be able to leave the resort in La Quinta and travel home. He would need to go into quarantine if he left.

He posted a photo of his BBQ, saying that it was good to be home.

Instagram account @bachelorteadaily posted a photo collage with the caption, “Update, looks like Tayshia is done with filming the finale rose ceremony was most likely earlier today or yesterday the latest. Chris Harrison is back at home about 2 hours ago he posted that and he wouldn’t be back if the season wasn’t finished bcs he would have to quarantine for 10-14 days which makes no sense knowing that reality steve said the last day of filming would be Tuesday, so looks like he was off by two day.”

Tayshia has not posted anything on social media since August 4, which was the day she was brought in to film. That means her season of The Bachelorette was filmed in 27 days – or 4 weeks.

Tayshia Adams was on set from early August

Even though ABC has yet to confirm that Tayshia is the newest Bachelorette, she has been on location for weeks.

She was spotted on the set last week with a phone in her hand, even though contestants are often without their phones when they are filming. She hasn’t posted anything on social media.

Because it is a closed set, we don’t know much about what went down. Usually, the Bachelorette films in public and we can follow along on some of the dates. However, because of COVID-19, we’ve been shut out.

Reality Steve has revealed that the last couple of guys left on her season would come as a surprise. We still don’t know who made it through to the final part of the season.

