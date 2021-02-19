Tayshia Adams says Chris Harrison’s words affected her and him stepping aside is ‘a really good thing’

Tayshia Adams says it’s a good thing Chris Harrison has stepped down. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is the latest Bachelor personality to speak out about the recent developments in the franchise.

Tayshia just found love on the show this summer, as she got engaged to Zac Clark on her season of The Bachelorette.

And while she was busy enjoying her time with Zac, she may have watched everything unfold in the franchise.

Now, she’s ready to offer her thoughts on everything that happened with Chris Harrison last week.

Tayshia Adams speaks out about Chris Harrison

To recap, Chris did an interview with Rachel Lindsay about the Rachael Kirkconnell photos, showing her at a Southern Belle plantation-themed party back in 2018.

Chris said that she deserved compassion after the pictures went viral on social media, saying that it wasn’t for everyone to judge.

On her Click Bait podcast, Tayshia revealed that Chris’ comments were hurtful.

“I think after reading his apology there’s a few things that stuck out to me, it hit my heart a little bit more to know he actually meant what he was saying,” she explained, adding, “He said, ‘By excusing historical racism I defended it’ which is the absolute truth, and the fact that he called that out and owned up to that and he acknowledges that, means a lot to me.”

Tayshia also revealed that she appreciated Chris’ comments that he was committed to a greater understanding of the issues and understanding how racism is still present every single day – including within Bachelor Nation.

Even though Tayshia is appreciative of Chris’ actions, she also added that it was the right decision for him to step back.

“His words affected a lot of people, you know, myself included,” she said. “I think that by him taking ownership, and just not just saying issue an apology and then just going back to work the next day like nothing happened speaks volumes on his behalf.”

Tayshia Adams isn’t the only person to speak out

Tayshia is not the only person who has shared her thoughts. In fact, she’s only the latest to speak out, following Hannah Brown, Clare Crawley, Rachel Lindsay, and more.

Bachelor Nation wanted Chris Harrison fired after the show, but he announced that he would be stepping away temporarily. As of right now, we don’t know what will happen in the spring when The Bachelorette is scheduled to start filming

Rachel Lindsay has revealed she’s not thinking about taking over for Chris Harrison. Instead, she hinted recently that she couldn’t take much more and would be ending her working relationship with the network once her contract was up.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.