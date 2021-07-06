Tayshia Adams reveals who she thinks Katie Thurston has the best connection with so far

Tayshia Adams shares who she thinks has the best chance at getting Katie Thurston’s final rose at this point of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette co-host and former lead Tayshia Adams shared who she thinks Katie is hitting it off with the most after the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia co-hosts The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, so she has first-hand insight into how Katie was feeling about these men as she was filming.

Tayshia appeared on Good Morning America to share her thoughts on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

When Michael Strahan asked her who she thinks Katie has “the best connection with so far,” Tayshia shared two options that the majority of Bachelor Nation could agree with.

“I think Greg and Michael A,” she replied. “I see some sparks there. Don’t you?”

In return, Michael Strahan brought up the instant chemistry that Katie had with the new arrival, Blake Moynes.

While Tayshia seemed not to want to give away too much since he just arrived, she couldn’t help but agree that Katie and Blake have something good brewing.

Will Greg or Michael win Katie’s heart or the next Bachelor spot?

Bachelorette viewers have instantly fallen in love with Greg Grippo and Michael Allio.

The two are strong contenders as they have opened up a lot to Katie and have good chemistry with her.

However, Bachelor Nation is torn about whether they want to see Greg or Michael find love with Katie or start their own journey on The Bachelor.

It seems that the majority of viewers think that Greg will find love with Katie, and Michael could be in the running to be the next Bachelor lead, but for those who don’t follow spoilers, anything is possible at this point.

While both have some of the strongest connections with Katie out of the men in the house, previews show that both may be involved in drama that involves their departures.

Michael gets a phone call from his son telling him he misses him, and Greg is seen storming off and is potentially what leaves Katie enraged and devastated in the trailer’s clips.

However, producers are known for throwing viewers off the scent with trailers, so this could easily be the case once again.

Who are Greg Grippo and Michael Allio?

Greg Grippo made a strong first impression on viewers and Katie as well. During the season premiere, Katie found Greg’s nervous energy, and his honesty about it, endearing and she gave him the coveted first impression rose.

Greg won Katie over even more after he received the first one-on-one date. The two not only took their relationship further intimately but emotionally.

Greg continues to stand out to Katie on group dates and she has even admitted that she’s already falling for him.

Meanwhile, Michael Allio won fans over with his heart-wrenching backstory.

Before coming on The Bachelorette, he was married to a woman named Laura. The two had a son together and were happily wed for five years before Laura was diagnosed with cancer.

She, unfortunately, passed away two years after diagnosis leaving Michael widowed and a single father.

He has since founded The L4 Legacy in her honor to help those with cancer.

Katie, the rest of the men in the house, and Bachelor Nation were moved by his story.

Michael has also proven himself to be a kind and wholesome man along the journey and devastated fans when he got injured during the Bachelorette Ball Bash Battle.

Fortunately, he made it out in one piece and he and Greg are still around to compete for Katie’s love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.