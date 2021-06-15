Tayshia Adams & Katilyn Bristowe warn Katie Thurston to keep her options open after falling for Greg Grippo

Katie Thurston appears to have fallen fast for Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, in spite of warnings from Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to keep her options open. Pic credit: @ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe warned Katie Thurston to keep her romantic options after quickly falling for contestant Greg Grippo.

Thurston appeared to instantly connect with Grippo during the first and second episodes of the new season of the reality dating series. Grippo won the Thurston’s first impression rose and popped up multiple times in the season preview.

“I appreciate you opening up,” Thurston told Grippo during a quiet moment together. “I know you’re nervous. But I do feel there’s something there. Once we can get past those nerves, I think there’s a great guy under there.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Thurston later revealed in an interview that she believes there is something special about her connection with Grippo.

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable, guy,” the brunette beauty stated. “He didn’t try to act cool or be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me, and I’m really freaking scared.’”

She continued, “I thought it was really endearing. I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. So I thought giving him the first impression would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’

The hosts reminded Katie to keep her options open

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe reminded The Bachelorette lead to keep her options open with it came to learning about and forging a connection with all of her contestants.

In upcoming episodes, Bristowe said that Thurston will remain open minded but continue to be drawn to Grippo.

“She keeps her options open [but] Greg is so sweet. I think a lot of people really liked him,” Kaitlyn said to Us Weekly. “He really stood out. … I was OK with Greg getting the first impression rose. He deserved it.”

Adams was in agreement with her co-host about Thurston’s pull toward the handsome contestant. “Absolutely. He’s so kind, you can tell how genuine his heart is. So it’s kind of hard not to kind of gravitate to a man like that.”

Thurston and Grippo went on the first one-on-one date of the season

During the season’s second episode The Bachelorette lead invited Grippo on a special one-on-one camping date.

The reality stars bond over their love for the outdoors as they pitched a tent, looked out over the lake and fished. Thurston and Grippo spoke openly about what they hope for in their relationship moving forward.

Thurston has made no secret that during this process, she is looking for a potential husband. Grippo appeared to be on board.

“The exciting part about it is just knowing I see potential in you,” she told him during the outing before the couple shared a passionate kiss. “I think that’s why you’re here. That’s why not only did you get the first impression rose, you get the first one-on-one date.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.